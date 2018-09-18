The Absurd Reimagining Of The Con Clown Andrew Scheer

It was the opening of the fall session of Parliament, and the unofficial start of the next election campaign.
And Andrew Scheer was in a triumphant mood.
He had a Liberal defector Leona Alleslev to show off.
And even though, as you can see, she didn't look too happy, the Cons were howling that it was the beginning of the end for Justin Trudeau.
And there was even a new propaganda video trying to reimagine Scheer as "strong and ready."
Canada’s Conservatives are strong and ready. Together, let’s build a Canada where opportunity is unlimited, hard work and success are rewarded, and freedom is celebrated. Let’s get it done. pic.twitter.com/VIhMt68con— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) September 15, 2018
But unfortunately for Scheer it all looked a little desperate, and the suggestion that he is ready to go "nose to nose" with Trudeau had many howling...with laughter.
For obvious reasons...
Scheer is such a ghastly serial liar, that his nose is practically a dangerous weapon.
He's almost as cowardly as his mentor Stephen Closet Harper. And he's not winning, he's losing.
His polls are tanking. Maxime Bernier's new party is threatening to make them even worse...
The economy is booming, so there are no winning conditions to be found there.
And as Chantal Hébert points out, Scheer will have his hands full just trying to keep the Cons from fragmenting, or blowing apart.
With all the friendly fire coming his way, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer may need a political flak jacket to campaign in next year’s federal election. The next 12 months are about to test his capacity to keep the conservative movement from splintering into fratricide factions.
For while Bernier is already using Leona Alleslev's defection to claim that there is no difference between the Cons and the Liberals...
An MP from one faction of the LibCon party crosses the floor to join the other faction of the LibCon party...— Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) September 18, 2018
ABC I Can't See the Difference Can You See the Difference? 1986 https://t.co/GdPyFgzBXg via @YouTube
Which must have Scheer squirming, even as the hapless Con clown also has to worry about Doug Ford's brutish assault on the Charter of Rights.
Theo Moudakis/Toronto Star
The Conservatives under Stephen Harper spent more than a decade fending off calls from the religious right to use the notwithstanding clause of the Constitution to turn back the clock on abortion rights, same-sex marriage and/or medically assisted suicide.
For all of its efforts, the party could never completely dispel suspicions that it had a hidden social conservative agenda. Ford’s move will provide Scheer’s opponents with fresh ammunition.
Keeping the coalition Harper rebuilt together could be Scheer’s biggest pre-election challenge.
So even the Con fluffer John Ivison is forced to admit that Alleslev's defection may give Scheer a short-lived boost, but the odds still favour Justin Trudeau.
While the thrill may be gone, Trudeau retains a commanding lead in the polls. His default response during question period was that unemployment is at 40-year lows, half-a-million full-time jobs have been created and Canada led the G7 in growth last year.
Before the Ontario election in June, the Liberals and Conservatives were running neck and neck, but voters seem to have vented in the provincial election. The Liberals once again have a commanding lead in most polls, thanks to a recovery in Ontario and overwhelming support in Quebec.
The election campaign may be underway, but the failing Andrew Scheer is not a winner just a loser.
Soon to be running for his life from all those who want his job.
And crying like a baby...
No comments:
Post a Comment