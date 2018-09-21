Could This Be The End Of The Con War On The Carbon Tax?

As we all know Andrew Scheer is on a creepy crusade to destroy Justin Trudeau.
And he was counting on the federal government's carbon tax to help him do that.
The plan was he would attack the tax like a rabid hyena. Trudeau would defend it. The mob would scream for money, or blood.
Until Scheer destroyed Justin and became Prime Minister.
In fact, so confident was Scheer that he couldn't lose, that he even challenged Trudeau to "Bring it on."
Only to mistime his move badly. Sadly.
And risk ending up on the canvas...
For if this new report is right, it could be a game changer.
While the Conservatives argue the Liberal government's proposed carbon tax would take money out of the pockets of everyday Canadians, a new report suggests the opposite is true.
New research to be published next week suggests that, if the prime minister follows through on his plan to return revenues from the tax to households in the form of carbon dividends, then most people in those provinces would get more money from the federal government than they would pay out in carbon tax. What's more, the report says low-income people would benefit the most.
Scheer and the other Cons could end up looking like losers...
Or maniacs, trying to steal OUR money.
While Justin Trudeau cruises to an even bigger majority than he got last time...
Oh boy, wouldn't that be poetic justice?
Andrew Scheer thought that destroying the Satanic carbon tax would make him Prime Minister.
But as John Ivison points out, he had no better plan.
Scheer has committed to meeting Canada’s Paris climate targets — emissions 30-per-cent below 2005 levels by 2030 — but without a carbon tax. That likely means regulation across a range of sectors that, while less visible, most experts suggest would be more complex and more expensive than a simple pricing mechanism.
The Conservatives will hope nobody notices. But the Liberals can be relied upon to point out that, while their plan will put money in the pockets of Canadians, their opponents intend to increase the cost of everything, for absolutely everybody.
So instead the
And since all he ever tried to do was scare people, or smear them, or divide them.
When he finally goes, he will not be missed...
No comments:
Post a Comment