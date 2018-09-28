Friday, September 28, 2018
Andrew Scheer and the Con's Dirty Game
Andrew Scheer has always been able to hide his real self behind a bland face and a creepy smile.
So for example, he can claim he's a Christian, but lie like a thief.
Or conceal his alt right sympathies, his racism, his misogyny, and his barely closeted homophobia, by simply opening his mouth and showing his teeth.
But now he's desperate, everything is going horribly wrong.
His polls are tanking, Maxime Bernier is stealing his supporters.
So now we get to see Scheer's inner monster.
And it's not pretty. It's sickening.
Graphic details about the murder of eight-year-old Tori Stafford dominated question period Wednesday, as Conservatives expressed outrage over news that one of her killers was moved from a maximum-security prison to an aboriginal healing lodge.
Can you believe it?
The Cons are using the 9-year-old murder of a young girl to smear the Liberals.
And what's even more disgusting, they are reading graphic details of her killing into the official record:
From there the debate grew increasingly uncomfortable as Tory MPs Lisa Raitt, Alain Rayes, and Tony Clement continued to press the government for accountability, sharing more details of Stafford's murder with each successive question.
No doubt so they can use the clips during the election campaign, to inflame their bloodthirsty base.
And when Justin Trudeau urged those porno Cons to crawl out of the gutter, and stop playing dirty politics with dead children, this is what their grubby leader had to say:
"If the details of this horrific case are so awful that the prime minister can't stand hearing them, then he should do the right thing and make sure that the killer is behind bars," he told reporters.
Even though it's not the job of the Prime Minister to move prisoners around, and even though there were children in the House of Commons.
When asked if it was appropriate for his MPs to publicize gruesome details about Stafford's murder when 10- and 11-year-olds were visiting in the public gallery, Scheer remained resolute.
"These are the types of details that you and every other journalist have put in your papers to inform the public about the nature of these crimes because this person who perpetrated them is such a danger to our society," he answered.
And all you need to do is read that last paragraph, which makes absolutely no sense.
Or read what what the ghastly Con Tony Clement had to say, to know that they are monsters.
And that Scheer would crawl on all fours through a sewer to be Prime Minister...
It's disgusting, and what makes it even more obscene, is that our useless media is all but ignoring how the Cons are debasing our Parliament with their dirty games.
And where those games might lead, with an election just over a year away.
But at least we can say thank goodness for Sheila Malcomson for standing up for decency.
And at least we have been warned.
Now we know what the coming campaign is probably going to look like.
And to what dark place Andrew Scheer and his Cons might take us...
And why we absolutely must defeat them.
For if we let this evil take root and multiply.
It will end up destroying us...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Election 2019, Justin Trudeau, Porno Cons, Tori Stafford
