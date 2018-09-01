Saturday, September 01, 2018
Randy Rainbow and the Trump Impeachment Song
By now I'm sure he only sees what he wants to see, only hears what he wants to hear.
But it's going to be hard to avoid that new poll. The one that suggests that Trump is not only incredibly unpopular.
But also that a record number of Americans want him to be impeached.
Which while it must be driving The Beast wild with fear, is for me a thing of beauty.
President Trump’s disapproval rating has hit a high point of 60 percent, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll that also finds that clear majorities of Americans support the special counsel’s Russia investigation and say the president should not fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Nearly half of Americans, 49 percent, say Congress should begin impeachment proceedings that could lead to Trump being removed from office, while 46 percent say Congress should not.
For what could be more beautiful than the thought of Trump stumbling towards impeachment, poll by sinking poll.
While Randy Rainbow sings this song for him...
Of course, I suppose there's one thing better than seeing Trump impeached.
And that's seeing him jailed...
But hey, you can't have everything, and one thing at a time.
Our orange nightmare could soon be over.
Have a great long weekend everybody...
