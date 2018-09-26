The Sickening Saga Of Doug Ford and Faith Goldy

It's now been four days since Doug Ford and Faith Goldy met at the Ford Fest and had their picture taken together.
And despite the fact that Goldy is a white supremacist and an alt right extremist, Ford has refused to condemn her, or apologize for his bad judgement.
And yesterday was more of the same.
When in a bizarre spectacle he denounced hate speech but not Goldy.
Under more pressure from opposition benches, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he denounces hate speech, but stopped short of condemning Faith Goldy.
“We have zero tolerance — zero tolerance — for any hate speech. We won’t put up with it, and I denounce it. I denounce it, I denounce it,” he said.
Which as Bernie Farber from the Canadian Anti-Hate Network says, is not good enough.
Ford has condemned hate speech but refuses to renounce Goldy by name and her associations. His words do not live up to his actions. Canadians still expect decency and leadership from those we put in office.
But does show how determined the Fordzilla is to hang on to the bigots in his rabid base.
And his beloved Faith...
Since then, as you know, Goldy has been causing quite a stir by crashing a mayoralty debate...
LET FAITH SPEAK https://t.co/LXOQrqMts6— Faith J Goldy (@FaithGoldy) September 24, 2018
And having to be evicted by the police.
So when I heard she was planning a giant protest rally in my neighbourhood I was naturally shocked.
Until I wandered down the waterfront and saw that "giant rally."
The humiliated candidate...
And her loser followers...
And laughed in their faces. Ha Ha Ha Ha.
So that's the Master Race?
But of course it's not funny when the Premier of a province refuses to denounce a white supremacist.
It's yet another example of how low the Cons have fallen.
And just one more reason why the fascist Ford is unfit to remain in office...
But if you want to know how such thing could happen in a place like Ontario.
Or in a country like Canada.
All you have to do is check out his followers...
Like many of them Ford may be too dumb or too bestial to know what he's doing.
But if he thinks he can get away with it he has another thought coming.
For as I have said before, the day a Con fascist becomes my Premier.
Will be the day Hell freezes over...
I hope Robert Mueller is in contact with the Canadian authorities. Looks like Filth Moldy had herself a helluva time at a drunken orgy in Miami last year with Roger Stone, Jack "Pizzagate" Posobiec (another of Ezra's discards who attempted to sabotage the French election) and Milo. We know Milo worked at Breitbart, Steve Bannon's agitprop rag which was funded by the Mercers -- and we know from Press Progress that the Mercers funneled cash to the Rebel to run massive dumps of Islamophobic hate propaganda. All of this raises some pretty important questions: Who's really putting money in Doug's Buck-a-Beer chest? In other words, who's lining Harper's litterbox?ReplyDelete
What we know for sure is that Faith is definitely part of that nexus and is now officially on record as being a creature of the Trump swamp in the US. Besides the names of who's writing Dougie's checks, what we have yet to find out for certain is if she wet the bed at Mar-a-Lago. (Come to think of it, I'm not sure I want to know.)
http://anti-racistcanada.blogspot.com/2018/09/faith-goldy-displays-her-understanding.html
We're gonna need a bigger chart. It really is a shame your toilet-tier media doesn't have a Rachel Maddow to run all the names on a Jumbotron of the Trumpian swamp creatures connected by noodly appendages to the Conadian right-wing.
Lock them up.