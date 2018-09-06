Thursday, September 06, 2018
Is Donald Trump Now Too Dangerous To Be President?
I can only imagine what Donald Trump's mental state must be like, but I'm sure it's not a pretty sight.
Not after Bob Woodward in his new book Fear, claimed that Defence Secretary James Mad Dog Mattis had once lamented that Trump had the mind of a "fifth or sixth grader."
Which must have hit Trump's fragile ego, like a cruise missile in the nuts.
And not after the New York Times brought his paranoia to a boiling point by revealing that The Resistance is EVERYWHERE.
Even in the White House.
President Trump is facing a test to his presidency unlike any faced by a modern American leader.
The dilemma — which he does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.
I would know. I am one of them.
So now it's a witch hunt right out of Captain Queeg and the Caine Mutiny.
President Trump and his aides reacted with indignation Wednesday to an unsigned opinion column from a senior official blasting the president’s “amorality” and launched a frantic hunt for the author, who claims to be part of a secret “resistance” inside the government protecting the nation from its commander in chief.
With Trump's tweets becoming more deranged with every passing hour:
And those who have studied the presidency saying they have never seen anything like it.
“For somebody within the belly of the White House to be saying there are a group of us running a resistance, making sure the president of the United States doesn’t do irrational and dangerous things, it is a mind-boggling moment,” historian Douglas Brinkley said.
“You’d have to go back to Hans Christian Andersen, ‘The Emperor Has No Clothes,’ to see this syndrome where the president’s reality happens to be so different from his own senior advisers,” Brinkley said.
And the big question of course is what comes next?
Will Trump and his henchmen be able to identify the anonymous writer of that devastating column?
Both inside the White House and in Trump’s broader orbit, aides and confidants scrambled to identify the anonymous official, windmilling in all directions; within just hours of publication, they privately offered up roughly a dozen different theories and suggested traitors.
And did he or she do the right thing, or just make things worse?
As David Frum maintains.
The author of the anonymous op-ed is hoping to vindicate the reputation of like-minded senior Trump staffers. See, we only look complicit! Actually, we’re the real heroes of the story.
But what the author has just done is throw the government of the United States into even more dangerous turmoil. He or she has enflamed the paranoia of the president and empowered the president’s willfulness.
He’ll grow more defiant, more reckless, more anti-constitutional, and more dangerous.
Will all this turmoil serve to restrain Trump, or will he start some war to try to distract Americans from the war in the White House?
I have no idea, I leave it up to you to decide.
But what I do know is that Trump has now been shown, beyond the shadow of a doubt, to be unfit to remain in office.
And that he must be removed from that office, by being forced to resign or impeached.
Before he kills us all...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment