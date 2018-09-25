Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Donald Trump and the Hypocrisy of Brett Kavanaugh
He's a sexual predator himself, a dirty old man who once boasted of grabbing women by their private parts.
He's a grubby lowlife who celebrated the arrival of his youngest son by having a torrid affair with an escort. And then lied about it.
So who can be surprised that Donald Trump should fly to the rescue of another alleged sexual predator?
The deplorable Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh.
President Trump accused Democrats on Tuesday of orchestrating “a con game” against Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh in hopes of stopping his confirmation to the Supreme Court and said that one of two women who have accused him of sexual misconduct as a student was “messed up” and “drunk” at the time.
And have the nerve to accuse others of what he has always been.
“I think it’s horrible what the Democrats have done. It is a con game; they really are con artists,” he said while in New York for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.
In a show of hypocrisy only matched by Judge Kavanaugh himself, who refused to answer some questions claiming they were too personal.
But who when he was investigating Bill Clinton twenty years ago failed to extend to him the same courtesy.
Kavanaugh was not only a part of special counsel Ken Starr’s investigation into President Bill Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky; he was also one of the lead Torquemadas of it — zealous in the pursuit of his goal to the point of cruelty.
He claimed he wanted to establish Clinton had no defense for his “pattern of behavior.” As a result, “[the] idea of going easy on him at the questioning is thus abhorrent to me,” Kavanaugh wrote in the summer of 1998.
But instead came up with the kind of questions that alone should make him unfit to be a Supreme Court Justice.
Sexual proclivities? “If Monica Lewinsky says you inserted a cigar into her vagina while you were in the Oval Office area, would she be lying?” and “If Monica Lewinsky says that you masturbated into a trashcan in your secretary’s office, would she [be] lying?”
For let's not forget that the Clinton Lewinski affair was a consensual one, while Kavanaugh is accused of sexually assaulting women.
And so deserves to be shown no mercy.
The questions Kavanaugh wanted to ask of Clinton — long before anyone went public with allegations against him — are clear proof there is a side to Kavanaugh that many of his defenders, both male and female, do not want to acknowledge.
Now that he faces not one, but two accusations of misconduct, he deserves every question that comes his way, no matter how invasive.
What goes around comes around.
He who tried to humiliate another President, deserves to be humiliated himself...
You know, Trump's contempt for women has disgusted me beyond all measure. And filled me with a hatred for dirty old men that I can barely contain.
He has even on occasion made me ashamed to be a man, even though I have never done anything to deserve that, and for which I can never forgive him.
But the good news is that he has inspired millions and millions of women to join the #MeToo movement and say enough is enough.
He has sown the wind.
And now he will reap the whirlwind...
