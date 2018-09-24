Now Can We Call Doug Ford A Fascist?

As you know I like to portray Doug Ford as a political ape, a brutish demagogue drunk on power who is leading Ontario to disaster.
But now I think I may have underestimated the threat he poses to this country and its values.
Now I think we can all start calling him a fascist.
Firstly because this investigation would be nothing more than a fascist circus.
Calling it the “biggest scandal” and “worst political coverup in Ontario’s history,” Premier Doug Ford has called yet another investigation into the former Liberal government’s accounting.
Ford’s government announced Monday it’s calling for a select committee of the legislature to investigate the province’s deficit, which now sits at $15 billion. The committee still has to be approved by MPPs, but once struck, it would have the power to call witnesses, compel documents and gather evidence.
For the very simple reason that Ford knew the answer to the questions he wants to ask well before the election.
Before the spring election, Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said the two accounting changes would add $5 billion to this year’s deficit. That, plus changes to revenue and expense projections, have hiked the deficit from $6.7 billion to $15 billion.
As reporters would have reminded him, if they had been allowed to ask questions.
So as the Globe called it, it's nothing more than a tired old trick.
Designed by the sleazy Harperites running his government, for the dual purpose of pleasuring Ford's bestial Trumpling base.
At Saturday’s Ford Fest in Vaughan, Ont., people in the crowd chanted, “Lock her up!” in response to Ford’s comments about how the governments of Kathleen Wynne and Dalton McGuinty racked up the deficit.
And setting the stage for brutal cuts to education, social services, and medicare...
And if that isn't fascist enough, then there's the question of the white supremacist Faith Goldy, seen here cuddling up with Ford at last Saturday's Ford Fest.
Here is a video of Premier Doug Ford posing for a photo with white supremacist Faith Goldy: pic.twitter.com/OxodKEyvV7— Jonathan Goldsbie (@goldsbie) September 23, 2018
And gushing all over him after their short but steamy photo session was over.
Which would disgust most decent people, but judging from what happened at Queen's Park today, is just fine with Dougie.
Even if that means embarrassing his own trained seals.
But then why should anyone be surprised when Ford has been Goldy's friend for a long time...
As is Andrew Scheer, who used to love to cuddle up with her on the set of the bigot Rebel...
Because he's a religious fanatic, and so is his darling Faith.
And the good news of the day?
Goldy was bounced from a mayoralty debate in Toronto, when she turned up uninvited.
September 24, 2018
And by a black police officer no less, which must have practically KILLED that grubby white supremacist.
And all I can say is, in my Canada neo-nazis and other fascists have no right to speak, and dishonour the memory of all those Canadians who died fighting to defeat them.
In the age of Trump there is nothing more more important than keeping them out of power, or evicting them from power should they make it past our defences.
And thank goodness that at this dark time.
We have a Prime Minister who is ready, willing, and able, to take them on.
Whenever and wherever they rear their ugly heads...
