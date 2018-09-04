Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Doug Ford and Andrew Scheer's Assault On Our Universities
At first glance, you wouldn't think that Rob Ford had anything in common with Andrew Scheer.
Scheer is a sinister religious fanatic and alt-right sympathizer, who despite the creepy smile that he glues to his face every morning, is consumed by his hatred of Justin Trudeau.
While Ford is a brutish political ape, who is so dumb he's dangerous. And only thinks about himself.
But as it turns out, the two Cons do have something in common.
Ford wants to use an extreme form of free speech as a weapon against colleges and universities.
Ontario colleges and universities must come up with free speech policies or face government funding cuts. The Progressive Conservative government issued the warning Thursday, saying the schools have until Jan. 1, 2019 to develop, implement and comply with those policies.
And Scheer couldn't be more delighted:
Because he's also a big believer, or should I say a fierce BELEIVER in free speech...
But only of the kind that would allow people like alt-right extremists, neo-Nazis and anti abortion fanatics to invade campuses.
In practice, Ford’s policy would effectively create a safe space for anti-abortion groups and alt-right speakers like Milo Yiannopoulos or neo-Nazi Richard Spencer who have seen their university circuit speaking tours disrupted by protests.
With students and student unions who object to their presence also being punished.
Ford’s speech policing directive also calls for “discipline measures” against students who engage in “disruptive protesting that significantly interferes with the ability of an event to proceed” and requires student unions to comply with the rules otherwise their “ongoing financial support or recognition” will be revoked.
Which will almost certainly turn campuses into battlefields.
Just so Ford, like Scheer, can pleasure his rabid religious base...
Who just happen to be the same cruel monsters who are demanding that LGBT kids in Ontario schools be sacrificed on the altar of their bloodthirsty ideology...
Something that Ford is only too happy to do, even if it kills the kids.
And is for that reason alone, unfit to be the leader of a province like Ontario.
Just like Scheer's other good buddy, and fellow religious fanatic Jason Kenney, is unfit to be the Premier of Alberta...
Scheer, Kenney, and Ford have other things in common, like their determination to destroy carbon taxes, even as the planet burns.
But it's their strange fixation with what they call free speech that reveals the most about them...
And yes, when you put it all together it starts to look more and more like a Con conspiracy to change this country beyond recognition.
A conspiracy powered by religious fanatics like the ones who are Donald Trump's most faithful supporters. And fuelled by so-called dark money.
It's sickening that this could be happening in a country like Canada, but there is a positive side to this fascist horror show.
The brutish hog Doug Ford is showing Canadians what could happen if Andrew Scheer ever became Prime Minister...
And his behaviour should ensure that Scheer never gets anywhere near the throne of power.
We have seen the future.
And one bestial Con is more than enough....
Labels: Andrew Scheer, bigotry, Con Speech, Doug Ford, Free Speech, religious crazies, The Death of Con Canada
