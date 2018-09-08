Saturday, September 08, 2018
Donald Trump and the Plaid Shirt Guy
Well there he was the other day in Billings, Montana, bathing in the love of his grubby supporters.
Slurring his words, comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln, demanding the head of the person who wrote that anonymous op-ed piece in the New York Times.
Only to have a young man standing right behind him quietly make it clear he wasn't one of Trump's monkeys.
By using animated facial expressions to convey what he thought about the speech.
Before being asked to leave his place, and replaced by a more enthusiastic cult member.
Only to to be dubbed the "plaid shirt guy" have his silent protest go viral.
And end up after what must have been a dizzying day being interviewed on CNN.
Here's to Tyler Linfesty, who managed to upstage Trump at his own rally.
One of the many young Americans who will eventually save America from the sewer it has become.
And my Resistance hero of the day...
