Candice Bergen and the Summer of Failure

Candice Bergen, the Con house leader, is one of the loudest and most vile members of Andrew Scheer's Con Clown Circus.
Her hatred for Justin Trudeau is so great it's deeply disturbing, and can only make many Canadians question whether she's losing her marbles.
So when her creepy Con leader decreed that this now dying summer should be known as Trudeau's "Summer of Failure."
Nobody could control her or hold her back.
And it was yet another example of what the hate mongering Con cult, or Harper's Party, has done to Canada.
Debased our politics beyond recognition.
But then Bergen has always hated Trudeau with a passion that borders on the pathological.
The deranged tweets just pour out of every angry orifice.
And who can forget the time she went after Justin and Alexandre Trudeau for what they were wearing?
Or forget that when Bergen found out that the two brothers were just having fun with the fact that they were both born on Christmas Day, she didn't have enough class to apologize.
She just kept hating away.
Or honking away...
Like all those other Con hogs who have done so much to debase this country.
And the good news?
Many of those Cons probably won't be around after the next election.
Not with Trudeau heading for another crushing majority.
Which as a bonus might finally encourage the toxic Trudeau hater Bergen to resign, or at the very least follow Justin's example.
And take a few
Or since she apparently sings...
Maybe it could be start of a whole new career...
Candice Bergen as entertaining as Miss Piggy? Nah.
That ghastly Con just doesn't have enough talent, her whole political life has been one big summer of failure.
But I can see her flinging her body around at the very mention of Justin Trudeau.
So anything that can remove her from Parliament has got to be a good thing...
I haven't seen Simon mention the NAFTA negotiations in quite a while, so would like to share this from the Internet and Twitter:ReplyDelete
LILLEY: White House not amused with Freeland's 'Tyrant' antics
https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-white-house-not-amused-with-freelands-tyrant-antics
https://twitter.com/dbiz4u2/status/1042895999583186946
Oreopagus @dbiz4u2
Replying to @brianlilley @cafreeland @realDonaldTrump
Typical far-right reporting from Lilley. Did Freeland create or have input into the video that was shown prior to the panel discussion? On the panel, did Freeland compare Trump to Assad or any other dictator?
https://twitter.com/dbiz4u2/status/1042881034101022721
She obviously is working hard to turn the narrative, but it is doubtful her approach will work. Most people don't see Christmas as a religious holiday anymore. We are multi cultural. She is speaking to her base, when she makes statements as you've outlined. She isn't speaking to those who might vote for her. The Pictures of the Trudeau Brothers will be seen by millions upon millions of Gen. X, Y, and Millen. as fun and a great way to celebrate Christmas, if your birthday is 25 Dec. She so needs to get over herself.ReplyDelete