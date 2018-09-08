Saturday, September 08, 2018
What Donald Trump and Ezra Levant Have In Common
I realize this is a bit of a stretch, and comparisons can be odious.
Especially when you're dealing with such odious characters as Donald Trump and Ezra Levant.
Trump is after all the loser President of the United States, while Ezra Levant is just the loser "Rebel Commander" of the ratty Rebel.
But they both do have a few things in common.
Trump and the Trump effect spread hatred all over the place.
Want an example of the Trump effect?
“Tired of these over paid ignorant blacks telling me what I should believe in. I will tell you what I believe and that is our Flag the National Anthem and America. . . . You don’t like it here go to Africa see how you like it there.”
The Trump effect is a danger to our democracy...The Trump effect debases the presidency. He is unfit to serve the nation.
And so does Levant with his ghastly Rebel Media...
Which is the choice of bigots, including it now seems the murderous.
The man accused of a mass shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick last month once named Ezra Levant’s Rebel Media as his most trusted source for news.
In a newly surfaced YouTube video, the accused mass shooter can be seen praising the far-right website’s anti-Muslim coverage and suggesting Rebel Media is one of the only news sources around that isn’t “biased.”
Great eh?
Another thing both those hate mongers have in common, is that Andrew Scheer has made it clear that he supports Trump more than he supports his own government...
Even as Trump threatens Canada over and over again.
And if that wasn't bad enough, Scheer loves Ezra Levant so much he hired his good buddy Hamish Marshall, the co-founder of the Rebel, to be the Con's campaign manager...
Which should if our Con media wasn't so biased, and so many Canadians weren't so complacent, render him unfit to be the leader of any Canadian party.
And the good news, or the light in the darkness?
Both Trump and Levant are opposed by Justin Trudeau, who leads by example...
And has made it clear that he believes in a more tolerant Canada, and won't be intimidated by any right-wing bullies.
As for me, I also believe in a more tolerant Canada, which since I've had to fight bullies from the age of fourteen, happens to mean no tolerance for the intolerant...
And includes the fervent belief that all hate mongers, and those in their foul orbit, should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
And sent to the place where they rightfully belong...
