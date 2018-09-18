Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels, and the Toadstool Nightmare
As we all know, Donald Trump's mental state is continuing to deteriorate.
He should be concerned about the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, but he's clearly more worried about Hurricane Mueller.
Those who know him claim he's desperately afraid of being humiliated, by being dragged out of the White House in handcuffs.
But if humiliation is what he fears, this should practically kill him.
Because Stormy Daniels' book on Trump is about to be published, and what she has to say about him is a narcissist's nightmare.
In a tell-all memoir, the pornographic actor Stormy Daniels details salacious descriptions of her time with Donald Trump, wonders if he is fit to be president and claims he offered to cheat for her in his reality TV show.
Especially this part:
She describes Trump’s penis as “smaller than average” but “not freakishly small”.
“He knows he has an unusual penis,” Daniels writes. “It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool…
“I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fucked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart...
“It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion.”
*Gasp*
First she told us about Trump running around in his "tighty whities." Or how he bent over while she spanked him with a rolled up copy of Forbes magazine, with his picture on the cover.
And now the ghastly toadstool?
Gawd. I'm going to have to try to hypnotize myself to try to get that image out of my mind.
And needless to say I won't be playing Mario Kart ever again...
But what grosses me out the most, apart from all the lying, is that Trump apparently began his affair with Daniels only days after his wife Melania had her first child.
The man isn't just the scummiest President ever.
He's a hideous grunting beast.
And you can't put lipstick on a hog like this one...
