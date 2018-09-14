Friday, September 14, 2018
Justin Trudeau Prepares To Go After Andrew Scheer
For over a year Justin Trudeau has somehow managed to restrain himself, and not attack Andrew Scheer as he has attacked him.
Even though as we all know, the creepy Scheer seems obsessed with destroying Trudeau, by trying to smear him over and over again.
And his Cons are little more than a giant attack machine spewing hatred out of every orifice.
But now at last it seems that Trudeau is preparing to go after Scheer.
By among other things, branding him as just another Stephen Harper.
Liberal Party strategists have started their 2019 campaign preparations in earnest, focusing their energies on Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and their plan to aggressively brand him as "Stephen Harper 2.0" ahead of the next election.
And why not?
"The Conservative Party of Stephen Harper has built a strategy on fearmongering, on pitting Canadians against Canadians, and we're witnessing a repeat of that strategy today in the House of Commons,"
When Harper was the one who brought those vile Republican-style attack ads and the ugly politics of division to Canada.
Scheer was his protege, both are religious fanatics, misogynists, and homophobes.
Both have used xenophobia and racism for crass political purposes.
Harper with his grotesque Cultural Barbarism freak show....
Scheer with an even uglier version of that hideous campaign...
And as I pointed out yesterday, these three Cons are heavily influenced by Harper's monstrous legacy...
And if they ever get to work together, they could gut the Charter of Rights and rip the heart right out of this country.
It's a scary situation, but don't expect our shabby Con media to understand the mortal threat we face.
Because judging by the ghastly At Issue panel on the National last night they believe the very idea that Scheer could be Harper 2.0 is simply outrageous.
Outrageous I tell you.
When in fact what's outrageous is that so many in our shabby media still don't understand why so many Canadians hated Harper so much.
Or understand why so many Canadians rejoiced when he was finally toppled...
Or why the last thing they want is another Harper or another dictator.
Which means those Con media stooges will probably be stunned, stunned I tell you, when Justin Trudeau wins the next election by an even bigger margin than he got last time...
But that election is still about 400 days away, so anything could happen.
And the only sure thing, is that the Battle for Canada is about to begin all over again.
And if we love our country, failure is not an option...
