Sunday, September 02, 2018
Andrew Scheer and the Curious Case of Ethical Oil
As you probably remember, when we last left Andrew Scheer he was bobbing up and down in a tarry pool, attacking Justin Trudeau as usual, and making wild claims about oil.
Which had many wondering whether he was losing his marbles.
So now the Cons are trying to explain what their leader REALLY meant.
And are not only sounding ridiculous.
“In the tweet, Mr. Scheer is referring to the excellent ethical and environmental standards of oil extracted in Canada in comparison with oil extracted in many other parts of the world,” Schow said in an emailed response to National Observer‘s questions.
But also sounding a lot like the well known oil pimp Stephen Harper...
Scheer’s “story” was told in great detail by the government of former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, which budgeted tens of millions of public dollars for an advertising campaign promoting the Canadian oil industry in the U.S., Asia and Europe.
And worse, if that's possible, also managing to sound a lot like the gang from Ethical Oil, the astro turf organization founded by Ezra Levant...
With the help of the man who is now the Con's campaign manager, Hamish Marshall.
When Levant launched the Ethical Oil campaign to extol the virtues of Canadian-extracted petroleum, it was Marshall who designed the online presence for the campaign, under his former business Newclear Productions. Kathryn Marshall, Hamish’s wife, was the spokesperson for the campaign.
You know Hamish, the one who was caught in the act cavorting with members of the Rebel at the recent Con convention.
And Kathryn, his wife, seen here with Con's digital director Stephen Taylor proudly displaying their "Hamish said hi to me" buttons.
Small world isn't it?
Which makes me wonder who is really running the Cons these days, Scheer or Marshall?
As well as wonder whether Scheer is aware of this six-year-old video that makes fun of Kathryn Marshall, Levant, and the whole idea of "ethical oil."
Because if they ever remake that video Scheer would fit right in, along with his friends from the Rebel.
You know there's a hash tag going around called #WeakAndy.
And it couldn't be more aptly named.
Scheer is a weakling, who may be a puppet of the alt-right operatives he himself hired.
And if only for that reason cannot be trusted, and is unfit to be the leader of any Canadian party...
