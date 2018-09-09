Andrew Scheer Plays The Racist Card. Again

When Mad Max Bernier stormed out of the Conservative Party to begin his racist crusade, the failing Andrew Scheer had a big choice to make.
He could repudiate Bernier, and try to fool Canadians into believing that his Cons are a moderate party attuned to Canadian values.
Or he could try to match Bernier's bigotry, or even try to out racist him.
Well now we know which way Scheer has chosen to go.
Canadians expect an immigration system that follows the law. That’s what a Conservative government will deliver. pic.twitter.com/ryuuYs1O7e— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) September 8, 2018
For that is nothing but naked racism.
The situation at the border is not a crisis. To suggest it is, is nothing but baloney.
Given the facts and the views of the experts, while there's little doubt the situation poses a political and policy challenge for both Ottawa and the affected provinces, Scheer's contention of a "crisis" rates a ranking of "full of baloney."
The flow of asylum seekers is under control, it has nothing to do with the Liberal government and everything to do with the Trump regime. The law is being followed. And if Scheer believes those refugees and asylum seekers should be sent back on arrival, he should say so instead of hiding behind those smarmy words.
As only that creepy Con can.
But then it's not surprising that Scheer should choose the racist route.
He needs to prevent Bernier from eating into his support in Quebec, where François Legault, the frontrunner in the election campaign, is also trying to make immigration a big issue.
And of course, he's an alt-right sympathizer who has also tried to stir up bigotry for crash political purposes
By distorting reality in a grotesque and shameless manner...
And as if that wasn't bad enough, Scheer has also been seen cavorting with the bigots of the racist group La Meute...
Instead of condemning them.
And if there is any doubt that he has a soft spot for that group, and is preparing a racist campaign, all you need to do is check out this latest shadow cabinet appointment...
Where Pierre Paul-Hus gets to be the Shadow Cabinet Minister for Public Safety, Emergency Preparedness AND border security.
Even though when Justin Trudeau call La Meute members nonos or bozos, Paul-Hus demanded that Trudeau should apologize.
Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus said the attack on La Meute was unbecoming of a Prime Minister, saying groups should not be targeted because of their vision of the country.
"Canada's Prime Minister must speak in a way that is respectful of people. Calling people bozos, those are not words that should come out of the Prime Minister's mouth," Mr. Paul-Hus said after Mr. Trudeau defended his comments.
Which tells you all you need to know about him and Andrew Scheer who promoted him instead of firing him.
And shows you who really represents our country and its values...
While the failing Andrew Scheer and his racist Cons would take this country to a very dark place.
Must be rejected by all decent Canadians.
And taught a lesson they'll never forget...
