Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Justin Trudeau and the Man Who Didn't Fall To Earth
Adam Scotti
I think it's fair to say that Justin Trudeau has had a challenging month.
The pipeline decision, the NAFTA negotiations with the maniac Trump, the crazed old racist screaming at him at that corn roast in Quebec.
The creepy Andrew Scheer stoking the flames of racism.
That's the kind of stuff that can really ruin your summer.
And now to make matters worse, our shabby Con media has just launched an all out assault on him.
It's like they all got the same message from their corporate masters: bring down the wounded Trudeau, help Scheer become Prime Minister. So he can kill CBC News, as he has promised.
And we can use its blood, or its advertising dollars, to keep ourselves alive.
Or you will all be FIRED !!#@!!
So you have David Akin rambling on hysterically, claiming that Trudeau is done like dinner. And the fact that the Cons are in danger of being cleaved in half by Maxime Bernier, is so Twentieth Century.
Just over a week ago, Canadian political gossip was focused on a potential split of Canada’s dominant right-of-centre party. The angry departure of Quebec MP Maxime Bernier from the Conservative Party of Canada made things a bit anxious for the party faithful that had convened in Halifax for a policy convention.
That now seems a century ago.
Can you believe that? What was Aikin thinking?
Or for that matter what was John Ibbitson thinking? When he gleefully listed all the challenges Trudeau faces.
While ignoring the rise of Bernier, or the fact that the economy is booming.
Then there was the Globe editorial board showing its true blue colours again. Urging Canadians not to listen to those who claim the Cons are becoming a racist party.
Despite all the evidence showing that's exactly what they are becoming...
And both Scheer and his media stooges should be ashamed of themselves.
Then there's Andrew Coyne who claimed that Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are falling to earth.
The pride of the Trudeau Liberals is well known, and of a particularly noxious kind: that special blend of moral arrogance and conceit in their own cleverness — the belief, reinforced in a thousand mutual tweets, not only that they know best but that they are the best, sure of advancing, destined to win.
This week they seemed, if not to have actually begun to plummet earthward, then certainly to have tested the gods’ patience to the limit.
But since he couldn't summon up anything but his appalling Con bias to back up that claim, and seemed to contradict himself, only managed to make himself sound desperate...
And of course there was Andrew Scheer, claiming that he is becoming more and more popular, and that more and more Canadians want Trudeau gone.
And that people keep stopping him in the street and BEGGING him to become Prime Minister !!
But sadly for Scheer and his Con stooges, the latest Nanos poll suggests they are all wrong.
For it suggests that the Trudeau Liberals aren't falling to earth, they're soaring.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 39.9 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 32.4 per cent, the NDP at 15.8 percent, the BQ at 3.4 per cent and the Greens at 6.7 per cent.
Suggests that even before Maxime Bernier starts gnawing away at support for the Cons, and if the NDP numbers remain as low as they are, the Liberals are on track to win an even bigger majority than they got last time.
And that Trudeau is more popular than all the other leaders put together.
Nanos tracking has Trudeau as the preferred choice as PM at 42.2 per cent of Canadians followed by Scheer (24.3%), Singh (6.8%) and May (6.4%). Nineteen per cent of Canadians were unsure whom they preferred.
And of course, that poll also suggests that our shabby bought media is out of touch with reality, and is little more than a Con propaganda service.
However this is not to say that Trudeau didn't fall to earth recently. He did.
When while kneeling to talk to a man in a wheelchair he was accidentally upended by his young son Hadrien....
But he didn't seem to mind too much...
Adam Scotti
And I'm sure all was forgiven.
Yes, I think it's fair to say that in the summer of 2018 Justin Trudeau never looked more human and more Canadian.
While our Con media never looked more out of it or more pathetically corrupt...
