Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Donald Trump’s Hideous 911 Horror Show
As you know, yesterday was the 17th anniversary of the 911 terrorist attacks. A day to remember the dead, and all those who lost their loved ones.
And a day when the President of the United States is supposed to set aside his partisan instincts and act like the comforter in chief.
But sadly Donald Trump was unable to restrain himself.
And his crude behaviour shocked the nation.
For that's him in Pennsylvania yesterday, greeting his supporters with a double fist pump, as if he was on his way to a football match instead of a memorial service.
And while Barack Obama, the man he hates more than anyone in the world, with the possible exception of Robert Mueller, was able to rise to the occasion:
Trump's puny effort made it sound like the 911 anniversary was something we should celebrate.
But at least Trump's ghastly day inspired Mother Jones' Ben Dreyfuss to try to imagine what was Trump thinking?
And I thought his story was hilarious.
What an awful day. September 11. He remembered it well. People said he didn’t remember it well, but people are stupid. He remembered it perfectly. He remembered how he tried to make lemons out of lemonade by announcing that he now had the tallest building in Lower Manhattan. He remembered how they disparaged him. Such a sad day.
Although like all Trump stories it's also pretty scary.
And Twitter was definitely not impressed:
On the other hand others were inspired...
And I had to add the Canadian angle eh?
But of course none of this is really funny. Not when we're dealing with a man who could start a nuclear war tomorrow.
And who looks these days like he's clinging to his sanity with both hands...
I have no idea how long he can hang on, but it can't be much longer.
And I think we can all agree.
The sooner he's removed from office the safer we all will be...
