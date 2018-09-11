Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Doug Ford and the Day of the Dictator
When I saw the look on the faces of Doug Ford and his Con handler, I didn't need to turn up the sound on the TV to know what he was going to say.
I had predicted what was about to happen long ago.
And sure enough I was right.
When you elect a brutish Con demagogue as Premier you get what you deserve.
Premier Doug Ford has triggered the nuclear option in his battle to slash Toronto city council.
Ford took the unprecedented step Monday of invoking the “notwithstanding” clause of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to override a court ruling that it was unconstitutional for him to cut the number of councillors from 47 to 25 in the middle of the municipal election.
Sooner or later it starts walking around on its hind legs, and acting like a dictator.
Ford, who never once mentioned cutting Toronto council during the spring election campaign, also warned that he “won’t be shy” about invoking the notwithstanding again if the courts get in his way, though he did not elaborate.
And yes, put simply, this is what fascism looks like...
And the only question is how far will the beast go?
Will he use the notwithstanding clause to back up his assault on bullied LGBT children?
Even if he kills some of them.
Will he use it to close down supervised injection sites?
Even though they save thousands of lives.
And the big question, how far will we go to stop him?
For he must be stopped...
He is as Marcus Gee writes, challenging the very rule of law.
Mr. Ford isn’t just challenging one judge on one ruling, he is challenging the rule of law itself. He says he may use the notwithstanding clause again if he feels like it. After all, he kept saying, the judge was merely appointed. He, Mr. Ford, was elected. “He’s the judge, I’m the premier.”
When a judge can shoot down the decisions of an elected government, the Premier says, “That’s scary, that’s disturbing.” No, what is disturbing is that a premier thinks he can do whatever he pleases just because he has a bond with the masses.
And if that dangerous demagogue is allowed to get away with wiping his ass with the Charter of Rights, who knows to what dark place he might lead Ontario?
Or for that matter lead Canada.
For if it works for him, others of his ilk are sure to follow all over the country. And our Canada won't stand a chance.
And the good news?
Andrew Scheer just lost the next federal election...
For that's the bright side of this nightmare.
Most Canadians will not vote for Scheer for Prime Minister after seeing what Doug Ford is doing to Ontario. Or what Jason Kenney is likely to do to Alberta.
And the idea of having Kenney, Scheer, and Ford working together to subvert or pervert this country is simply out of the question...
And is of course, the final irony.
The Cons set out to destroy Canada and its values.
But in the end they destroyed themselves...
