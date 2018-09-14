Friday, September 14, 2018
Donald Trump's Horrible Hurricane Problems
As Hurricane Florence churns across North and South Carolina, Donald Trump has more than one hurricane on his mind.
For while Florence should be occupying his limited attention span now that it's a killer.
He's also obsessed with Hurricane Maria that struck Puerto Rico last year, and that he claims hardly killed anyone.
And despite all the evidence to the contrary, is still patting himself on the back, and claiming he's being framed.
While delivering forceful messages of warning and reassurance, Mr. Trump has also been busy awarding himself good grades for past hurricanes and even accusing opponents of inventing a death toll “to make me look as bad as possible.”
Angry at criticism of his response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year, he denied on Thursday that nearly 3,000 people had died, falsely calling it a made-up number by Democrats out to get him.
Which couldn't be more obscene.
But then as everybody knows, Trump thinks that everything is about him, and only cares about himself.
So the hurricane that must really be terrifying him is this one...
Especially after Robert Mueller convinced Trump's one-time campaign manager Paul Manafort to start squealing.
President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort agreed Friday to provide testimony to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III as part of a plea deal that could answer some of the most critical questions about whether any Americans conspired with Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election.
John Dean, who has seen corrupt Presidents up close before, seems to think that Manafort's decision to flip is a game changer:
And Jennifer Rubin suggests that it's probably time for Trump to start panicking.
A plea deal that could put the Russians inside Trump’s campaign blows to smithereens the notion that only low-level, non-players or those distantly related to the campaign had Russian connections. Trump, who was praising Manafort to the heavens just weeks ago, will find it hard (but not impossible) to now smear him as a liar.
What we will find out in the days and weeks ahead is just how much Manafort knows and how much he can tell us about what Trump knew regarding Russian interference on his behalf. For Republicans who have been carrying water for the president, it might be time to put down the buckets and run for their political lives.
As for Trump, he must surely see the writing on the wall.
He tried to hold back the tide, but couldn't.
And his game is almost over...
