Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Donald Trump and the Crazytown Nightmare
It's the most devastating portrait of a President ever written. And its title "Fear" couldn't be better chosen.
For Bob Woodward's new book about Donald Trump reveals a President and a presidency in the throes of a nervous breakdown.
And that should scare everybody.
For it is a terrifying portrait of a group of staffers desperately trying to keep Trump from losing control of himself.
A central theme of the book is the stealthy machinations used by those in Trump’s inner sanctum to try to control his impulses and prevent disasters, both for the president personally and for the nation he was elected to lead.
Woodward describes “an administrative coup d’etat” and a “nervous breakdown” of the executive branch, with senior aides conspiring to pluck official papers from the president’s desk so he couldn’t see or sign them.
With even some of those closest to him, like his Chief of Staff John Kelly, sometimes throwing up their arms in despair...
White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly frequently lost his temper and told colleagues that he thought the president was “unhinged,” Woodward writes. In one small group meeting, Kelly said of Trump: “He’s an idiot. It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had.”
While others, like his Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, are forced to ignore his crazed orders to try to prevent World War III...
After Syrian President Bashar al-Assad launched a chemical attack on civilians in April 2017, Trump called Mattis and said he wanted to assassinate the dictator. “Let’s fucking kill him! Let’s go in. Let’s kill the fucking lot of them,” Trump said, according to Woodward.
Mattis told the president that he would get right on it. But after hanging up the phone, he told a senior aide: “We’re not going to do any of that. We’re going to be much more measured.”
While telling close associates that Trump has the understanding of ‘a fifth- or sixth-grader.’ ”
Think of that.
The man with the power to destroy the world, to kill you and all your loved ones, has the mind of a ten-year-old child.
Oh boy. I leave you to read Woodward's story, and draw your own conclusions.
But to me one seems inescapable:
Trump must be removed from office by invoking the 25th Amendment.
For he is unfit to be President, he is a threat to the entire world.
And must be sent, for our sake and his, to the place where he always belonged...
His craziness has also unleashed and emboldened the worst instincts among right-wing interested parties in Europe (like the Chemnitz riots in, of all places, Germany itself), and of course the hate-belching Conadian shit-disturbers too. Trump will not last forever, but the reactionary movement that he's the orange mascot of, won't go quietly either. If anything the next phase of our long national and international nightmare is only just beginning, with Kavanaugh's sham hearing and the likelihood of more Russian meddling and social media agitprop in the upcoming elections (not just our midterms but your campaigns too).ReplyDelete
Now come to find out the idiot is going to chair a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on the subject of -- IRAN? He can't manage his bathroom habits, let alone a U.N. conference! One way or another (by legal means as much as necessary), this son of a bitch needs to get out of office and take the whole NSGOP at home and abroad with him, before he gets anyone else killed. We had this "debate" 70 years ago and it sickens me that we're having to relitigate it again. LOCK HIM UP!