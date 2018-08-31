Friday, August 31, 2018
Is Andrew Scheer Losing His Marbles?
I didn't get a chance to see Andrew Scheer's reaction to the court decision on the Trans Mountain pipeline until late yesterday evening.
But when I did I was shocked, for he looked like a real mess, like a man becoming unravelled, or a young Bela Lugosi.
And when a reporter asked how he felt about this tweet.
I thought he was going to break down and scream.
But then who can blame him?
His crass attempt to stab our NAFTA negotiating team in the back has clearly backfired.
The polls must be in. Canadians must have made it clear they don't like traitors.
And this tweet must have REALLY hurt...
For when they asked him about that he stuttered so much I thought he was having an epileptic seizure.
But that was nothing compared to this tweet he put out shortly afterwards.
For it was seriously CRAAAZY...
And when the Globe reporter Gary Mason called him out...
Compared him to Donald Trump, and all but questioned his sanity.
Scheer only dug himself in even deeper...
Which had a lot of people wondering whether he really was losing his marbles.
Which is a good question, for ever since Maxime Bernier made it clear he wants his job, Scheer hasn't been himself....
He's running scared.
And where once his habit of including the word "failure" in every attack on Justin Trudeau struck me and others as mildly amusing.
Now it's starting to look creepy...
It's like he's trying to brainwash us.
And one can only imagine what he might do if he ever became Prime Minister.
Yup. Scheer has been showing us his true colours.
It's not a pretty picture.
And we have been warned...
