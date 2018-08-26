Andrew Scheer and the Rebel Media Scandal

Andrew Scheer had hoped that the Con convention in Halifax would be a shiny affair, a glitzy political coming out ball.
Where he would introduce himself to the millions of Canadians who still don't know who he is, and seduce them with his new/nouveau "positive message."
And they would scream "Andy, Andy, we NEED you to be Prime Minister!!!
But then Maxime Bernier said he wasn't coming, and it all went horribly wrong.
Mad Max stole all the headlines, Scheer was left looking like a grim nerd.
And as for that "positive message," it went down in flames...
To be replaced by the usual toxic Trudeau hate bubbling out of every orifice.
But then, why should we be surprised?
When Scheer and his sleazy gang have been whipping up hatred for months, for crass political purposes...
Hate is what they do best.
It's always the elephant in the room...
Patrick Corrigan/Toronto Star
And if you're wondering where that bestial Con hatred comes from, you might want to ask their campaign manager, Hamish Marshall, how much he misses his old Rebel friends.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s national campaign manager was seen speaking with members of Rebel Media outside of the party’s convention in Halifax, even though the far-right website is barred from covering the event for being an “activist” group.
Or ask yourself why the Con establishment is now trying to mock Laura Stone for having dared to write that story...
Even though the story is a legitimate one. We really need to know who is trying to drag this country to a very dark place,
And those Cons in that picture, especially Pierre Poilievre and Stephen Taylor their digital director, need to explain why they find that funny.
Because Bob Fife certainly didn't.
He backed up his criticism with some photographic evidence.
And then dug in his heels as hordes of Cons tried to discredit him.
If you think it is ok for the conservative campaign manager to be associated with an anti-Muslim & semi white nationalist hack news organization, then good luck defending that in the election campaign. https://t.co/UeUAybDbdo— Robert Fife (@RobertFife) August 25, 2018
Or others, like the former senior Con operative Fred Delorey, tried to turn his criticism into a joke.
Are you are supporter of Rebel Media? Do you endorse the anti-Canadian Muslim and semi white racist views espoused by the Rebel? Do you agree with your party’s decision to ban Rebel from your convention? As a former party director, your views on this issue is newsworthy. https://t.co/1Lo4PpYX6p— Robert Fife (@RobertFife) August 25, 2018
But of course Fife was right.
As I pointed out the other day, having a former director of Ezra Levant's hate mongering Rebel as your campaign manager is shocking...
And now that Hamish Marshall has clearly shown that those ties are still strong, both Marshall and Scheer have been exposed.
And in the name of human decency we must use it to destroy the Cons.
Before they disgrace themselves further.
And corrupt this country beyond recognition...
