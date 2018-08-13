Monday, August 13, 2018
Andrew Scheer and the Return of Mad Max
In my last post I looked at how the Cons had been hit by a series of bozo eruptions, just a couple of weeks before they hold their big convention in Halifax.
And how a lot of people were wondering whether Andrew Scheer had lost control of his party. Or had corrupted it beyond recognition.
So these days it's little more than the Party of Hate, spewing toxic bigotry in every direction.
And now to make matters even more desperate for the floundering Scheer, there has been another bozo eruption.
And it's a big one.
Mad Max is back.
Two months after he was kicked out of the Con's so-called shadow cabinet, for accusing Scheer of using "fake conservatives" to steal the leadership race, Bernier has exploded back on to the political scene.
Or just exploded...
With a Twitter rant aimed at the heart of Canada's diverse society.
And at this speech by Justin Trudeau:
But while this xenophobic rant is ostensibly aimed at Trudeau, it's clearly designed to raise Bernier's profile just before the Con convention.
It's a message that could resonate with many in the Con's old white base, and leave Andrew Scheer caught between a rock and a hard place.
Forced to match Bernier's xenophobia and be called a racist by most decent Canadians. Or stand up for diversity, feel the wrath of his rabid base.
And have Mad Max come after his job with a vengeance...
And maybe even cause a major split in his party just a year away from the next election.
It's what happens when you try to harness racism for crass political purposes, but at least it makes one thing blindingly clear.
The Cons are now officially the Party of Hate.
And unless this leader can defeat them in the next election...
And save our country and its values.
We could wake up one day in a very dark place.
In a country we don't recognize...
