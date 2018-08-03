Why Andrew Scheer and his Cons are Such Racists

I couldn't understand it. It seemed to make no sense to me. Why in the sweltering summer of the hate crime, were Andrew Scheer and his Cons fanning the flames of racism?
Why were they playing politics with the border issue, at a time when police all over the country were busy busting hate mongers.
Why was this happening In a country called Canada?
And then I saw a new Abacus poll, and it all became horribly clear.
For while the apparently tight horserace is not surprising.
If a vote was held tomorrow, 36% would vote Liberal, 34% Conservative, and 19% NDP. We see competitive races in Ontario and BC (Liberals and Conservatives), while the Liberals lead in Atlantic Canada and Quebec and the Conservatives have a lead on the Prairies.
Not after the mugging Justin Trudeau's Liberals received from the Cons and their stooge media in the spring.
And the only reason the Cons aren't trailing by more percentage points is because of their massive majorities in the Con bastions of Saskatchewan and Alberta.
But if this chart truly reflects what is motivating some Canadians to want a change in government, then this country is in big trouble.
For it shows that the Cons have been successful in convincing many Canadians that the border issue is a "crisis."
Successful in making them believe the big black/brown boogyman is a real "threat."
And a new Angus Reid poll suggests that Con racism is working.
A new poll suggests Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are losing the political debate over the issue of irregular border crossings.
A majority of Canadians polled by the Angus Reid Institute say that the number of asylum seekers crossing into the country is too high, while a plurality point to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer as the best major party leader to handle the issue.
When in fact there is no crisis. Canada can easily handle the 30,000 cases it had to deal with in 2017. This year's numbers are going down not up. Trump not Trudeau is mostly to blame for any increase. And Scheer is part of the problem, not part of the solution.
But although the government is trying to calm down nervous Canadians, by among other things appointing the former police chief Bill Blair to handle the border issue.
The Cons will not stop trying to stir up racism and xenophobia as Scheer, Michelle Rempel and Pierre Poilievre are trying to do here:
Justin Trudeau's new Minister can't answer straightforward questions about his file, and the agencies responsible for the border don't even report to him. Canadians expect the government to take our border security seriously. pic.twitter.com/avPxpfpCTU— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) August 1, 2018
Accusing the Liberals of playing politics with an issue the Cons are blowing up like a balloon for crass political purposes. How crazy is that and how low can they go?
There are other depressing results in that Abacus change voter's chart.
Like the lingering effect of Trudeau's visit to India, and the fake scandal the Cons and their bought media created.
Thank you Con stooges.
But the border issue is the most serious political issue facing the Liberals and the NDP. And the one that must be addressed head on.
By reassuring Canadians, by attacking the Cons for blowing it out of proportion, and by linking Scheer to some of the worst racist groups in Canada.
As well as hammering his creepy religious fanaticism, his grotesque misogyny, his virulent homophobia and questioning his loyalty to Canada.
And if that is done, and progressives stop playing patty cake with the Cons and start going for the jugular, Scheer's numbers will almost certainly fall away like autumn leaves, or melt like a chunk of rancid butter in the hot sun.
The universe, as David Anderson writes, will probably continue unfolding according to plan.
Today’s numbers show ample opportunity for the Conservatives to have a successful election next year, but also show that more people are satisfied than dissatisfied with the direction of the country, the performance of the government and the Prime Minister.
And Justin Trudeau, a real Canadian leader, will almost certainly keep heading for another majority government...
