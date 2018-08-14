Mad Max Bernier and the Incredible Cowardice of Andrew Scheer

I knew Andrew Scheer wasn't going to be too hard on Mad Max Bernier for his brutish assault on diversity.
Scheer has yet to criticize the Saudis for their bestial attempt to hurt and humiliate this country.
So he's not exactly a hero eh?
And he knows that if he came down too hard on Bernier, his rabid racist base would tear him apart.
But this is ridiculous.
The cowardly Scheer didn't say ANYTHING !!!
His office said he was "unavailable" or too busy to grant any interviews.
And the statement the Con propaganda department released doesn't say what Bernier said, and doesn't even mention his NAME !!!
Scheer’s spokesperson Brock Harrison issued a statement Monday expressing support for the idea of diversity, but without specifically mentioning Bernier or his comments.
“Canada has been built by people from all over the world coming here to enjoy the freedom, prosperity and equality that our country offers,” Harrison said.
“Conservatives will continue to recognize and celebrate the contributions made to Canada from people from diverse backgrounds that have enriched our history and our society.”
Scheer would have nothing further to say on the matter, Harrison added.
Can you believe that? Surely that must rank as one of the most grotesque acts of political cowardice this country has ever seen.
And the suggestion that Scheer is too busy to do interviews is just another Big Lie.
When in fact he's been spending his days doing things like breaking plates on the Danforth.
Don’t try this at home, but at the @tasteofdanforth you can try your hand at traditional Greek plate smashing. What would you write down? #TOTD25 pic.twitter.com/V5CxYu9E6m— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) August 13, 2018
And showing us once again why he should never be prime minister.
As for Bernier, you know he'd have Scheer's name on any plate he broke, as well as the name of the dairy lobby.
And the names of all those "fake conservatives" who he claims robbed him of his chance to become Con leader, and had him snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
Because he can't EVER forget that, and he wants revenge...
And Scheer's job.
Which helps explains why Scheer is running scared.
But let's not forget that Bernier's fears of "extreme multiculturalism" are unfounded.
Especially in his incredibly white and incredibly boring Beauce.
Residents of Beauce, the riding south of Quebec City that Bernier has represented since 2006, might reasonably ask what their MP is talking about. According to 2016 Census data, even as the face of Canada changes, La Beauce remains remarkably the same.
Or forget that studies show multiculturalism helps immigrants integrate successfully.
And of course let's never forget that Max isn't exactly the brightest bulb in the universe...
And is frequently disappointed...
But this is the bottom line:
Now he's just another dumb racist threatening to set this highly successful country on fire.
And for failing to criticize Bernier's dangerous dog whistle, Andrew Scheer has shown yet again that he is unfit to be the leader of a Canadian party.
And why, if all we have built is not to be destroyed.
Scheer and his far-right Cons must be defeated, by whatever means necessary...
