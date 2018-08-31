Friday, August 31, 2018
The Day The Mobster Donald Trump Threatened Canada
Almost a week ago I looked at why the grubby Donald Trump was trying to sound like a gangster.
And concluded it was because he was desperately afraid of going to the Big House.
Well now the cowardly bully is mouthing off again.
This time he's threatening Canada.
And he's never sounded more depraved or more like a mobster.
In remarks Trump wanted to be “off the record,” Trump told Bloomberg News reporters on Thursday, according to a source, that he is not making any compromises at all in the talks with Canada — but that he cannot say this publicly because “it’s going to be so insulting they’re not going to be able to make a deal.”
“Here’s the problem. If I say no — the answer’s no. If I say no, then you’re going to put that, and it’s going to be so insulting they’re not going to be able to make a deal ... I can’t kill these people,” he said of the Canadian government.
Except that instead of a horse's head he's threatening us with a Chevrolet Impala.
In another remark he did not want published, Trump said, according to the source, that the possible deal with Canada would be “totally on our terms.” He suggested he was scaring the Canadians into submission by repeatedly threatening to impose tariffs.
“Off the record, Canada’s working their ass off. And every time we have a problem with a point, I just put up a picture of a Chevrolet Impala,” Trump said, according to the source. The Impala is produced at the General Motors plant in Oshawa, Ontario.
And all I can say is, if Trump thinks he can intimidate us into signing a bad deal he is sadly mistaken.
We should simply shove that deal up his cavernous asshole.
And let the dirty old man explain to mid term voters why he whacked a trade deal for no good reason.
For judging by the comments in this New York Times' story, we are not alone.
Many Americans and members of Congress are on our side.
And as for the traitor Blandy Scheer, he'll have explain to Canadians why he is playing suck face with that low life mobster.
And yes, thank goodness the creepy Scheer is not our leader,
And that we have two of the best standing up for our country...
Who along with their negotiating team are fighting hard to defend Canada and its values.
Letting Trump know that Canadians may be a relatively quiet and polite people, but we won't let a thug like him push us around.
Which is basically what I told Trump today after he realized his dirty game had been exposed.
We are not scared of him.
We will not be bullied.
And we will NEVER surrender...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con traitors, Donald Trump, NAFTA, Trump Crime Family
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Well apparently "Canada" called his bluff. Negotiations continue next Wednesday. Meanwhile, he needs Congressional approval. Without Canada he ain't gonna get it. What an a$$!.ReplyDelete
UU
BTW - The Chevrolet Impala may be assembled in Oshawa, ON, but it is 70% US/Canada parts + 18% Mexican. That's more than his US/Mexico deal requires. How many US workers does he want to put out of work? He really hasn't a clue. "The Art of the Deal"? Really? What an a$$!ReplyDelete
UU
"Off the record, Canada’s working their ass off. And every time we have a problem with a point, I just put up a picture of a Chevrolet Impala,” Trump said, according to the source. The Impala is produced at the General Motors plant in Oshawa, Ontario."ReplyDelete
Dementia Donnie pretends to his Shitlerite minions that he's actually "involved" in the negotiations.
The reality is The Insane Clown POSus knows nothing and nothing can be explained to him. The US strategy is to ignore Dementia Donnie, let the Technocrats negotiate, then hopefully present an agreement to the Toddler in Chief, telling him "it's the greatest deal ever". Then hope he signs it before his next tantrum hits.