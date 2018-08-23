Thursday, August 23, 2018
The Day Maxime Bernier Stuck A Fork In Andrew Scheer
Earlier today I wrote a post looking at how Mad Max Bernier was threatening to wreck the Con convention.
By encouraging them to keep on playing their new old racist games.
But a funny thing happened on the way to Andrew Scheer's little conclave.
Bernier isn't threatening the convention any longer.
Now he's threatening to wreck the entire Con party.
Or at least planning to start the Bernier Party.
Divisive Quebec MP Maxime Bernier made a scorched earth exit from the Conservatives today, while announcing plans to start his own federal party.
"I have come to realize over the past year that this party is too intellectually and morally corrupt to be reformed," he said, on the heels of controversial tweets he posted regarding diversity.
And while it's too soon to say what might happen to those morally corrupt Cons.
This 2017 Abacus poll suggests that Bernier's decision to quit might not be too good for them...
And since Bernier is probably a lot more popular now, especially in Quebec, one can only imagine what Scheer might look like a few months from now...
With a party badly split, two losers Scheer and Bernier trying to out racist each other.
And one sure winner...
As I always say, fortune favours the decent.
Wowser, wowser, wowser.
What a lucky Prime Minister...
