Maxime Bernier, Andrew Scheer, and the Con Zombies

During his ill fated bid to be Con leader Maxime Bernier used this bizarre graphic to try to get people to vote for him.
It's inspired by the science-fiction movie The Matrix, where taking the red pill means embracing reality, and taking the blue one means settling for blissful ignorance.
But because the red pill is also a code word used by men who don't believe in gender equality, it should also have been a warning.
And now of course it's too late.
Now Bernier is in the sweaty embrace of right-wing hate mongers like Ezra Levant, who wonders where the Cons are heading.
I wonder whose party it really is. Is it really the party of Andrew Scheer — fear of the CBC; love for the Quebec Dairy cartel; terror about anything regarding culture, national identity, patriotism.
Or is it the party of confident, patriotic conservatism, that has enough self-respect to stand up to statue-destroyers and history-deleters?
And Bernier is now a certified alt-right extremist:
Question from Furey to JT and all those who believe more “diversity” is always better:— Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) August 14, 2018
“Does Trudeau mean that if you have, say, two people and one supports stoning gays and the other does not that we are somehow better off than if they both opposed the barbaric practice?” https://t.co/HSGNM3fUgm
For that tweet is not only offensive, it's pathetic.
Some Cons like the former Harper fluffer Andrew MacDougall, are demanding that Scheer tell Bernier to put up, shut up, or get out.
Having busted Bernier down to private, Scheer has no disciplinary card left to play other than ousting Bernier from caucus. And while no leader ever wants to play it, letting one of your charges get away with speaking out of turn only embitters and emboldens the others.
At some point, Scheer is going to have to play the heavy.
But again it's far too late for that.
For what MacDougall doesn't seem to understand, or won't acknowledge, is that Bernier is just a symptom of the problem.
And that the Cons are now rotten to the core.
The other day, Paula Simons tried to understand what drove the Con MP Shannon "Stubby" Stubbs to attack the respected jurist John Norris in the manner of a rabid hyena.
The Prime Minister has appointed Omar Khadr's lawyer as a federal judge. This is a man who defended a confessed murderer and terrorist. This is an utter embarrassment for Canada and the Canadian judicial system. https://t.co/nBkeQ8OZdx— Shannon Stubbs (@ShannonStubbsMP) August 10, 2018
Despite Norris' impressive credentials.
In the first place, John Norris is no run-of-the-mill defence lawyer. He is an academic expert in counter-terrorism law, in constitutional law, in legal ethics.
In 2008 — while Stephen Harper was prime minister — Norris was appointed to the roster of special advocates for security certificate proceedings under the federal Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. He was also appointed as amicus curiae — a friend of the court, or a dispassionate legal expert — on several national security matters which were argued before the federal court. (Oh, and he’s appeared before the Supreme Court of Canada more than 25 times, often taking human rights cases pro bono.)
And could only come to this conclusion:
Is Andrew Scheer’s caucus engaged in some kind of summertime competition with MPs and senators egging each other on to say things that are more and more outrageous? It’s as though Conservative MPs are all squeaking away in a dog-whistle chorus, each trying to squeak more shrilly than the next. It’s trite Trump Lite politics. And Canadians deserve better.
Which just happens to be the one I arrived at a long time ago.
The Cons are the Party of Hate. Rotting like a fish from the head down.
They are not just bad, they are evil.
And unless those Con zombies are destroyed in the next election.
They will destroy this country...
"Good, good, let the hate flow through you." -Emperor Steev HarpertineReplyDelete
I pray that the Rebel scum stormtroopers hang themselves with their own (metaphorical) rope. Just like their Sith Lord with his "old-stock" wink to white nationalists, and their callous disregard for the drowned Syrian boy, eventually these fuckers wind up going too far.
Bless the young Skywalker and the Liberal resistance, for they are the only ones fighting for the bright side of the Force.
You put a link to Rebel in your post and now I have to disinfect both my phone and my finger. Please post a warning where the links go. I feel dirty. Hell with Google spying on my browsing I'll be flooded with deals on. tiki torches and Gap clothes.ReplyDelete