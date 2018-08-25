Saturday, August 25, 2018
Andrew Scheer and the Convention of the Doomed
It says something not very flattering about Andrew Scheer, that they still have to write his name in big letters behind him, for the benefit of all those Canadians who still don't know him from a hole in a wall.
But on the other hand that ignorance does allow Scheer to reimagine himself, as he did yesterday during his very long speech to the Con convention.
Where he tried to portray himself as a nice, humble, down to earth Ottawa boy, quietly competent and ready to govern.
Which needless to say didn't quite work.
Not when he looked like a slightly crazed televangelist, at a Convention of the Doomed.
And once again went after Justin Trudeau like a rabid hyena.
Andrew Scheer took aim at the Liberal government’s handling of international trade on Friday, insisting in a keynote speech here to more than 3,000 party delegates and MPs that it’s time for the “grown ups” to handle the file again.
International trade is a “serious endeavour,” he said, to loud applause – with many taking to their feet. “It’s time for the grown-ups to be in charge again.”
Claiming among other things that he can handle Donald Trump better than Trudeau can.
Despite Scheer's shabby record in that regard...
Which as we all know has verged on treason.
Not when he blew so many dog whistles I'm surprised every canine in Halifax wasn't barking and scratching at the door of the Con convention, trying to get in.
And not when he's still trying to make Trudeau out to be the villain of that encounter with the vile bigot and white supremacist Diane Blain.
“He wants to impose his personal views on the country and demonize those who don’t accept them,” he said, vowing to hold Trudeau to account for “smearing and name-calling those who criticize him.”
Even though Blain herself has been laughing and bragging about how she fooled the media into believing that she was just a poor old granny who was mugged by Trudeau.
But then what Scheer was trying to do with that, was reach out to Maxime Bernier's supporters and try to assure them he can be as bigoted as Mad Max.
As well as assuring his loyal supporters that Bernier was a party of one, who wouldn't do the Cons any damage, because they are WINNING!!
But unfortunately for Scheer that didn't quite work either.
Not when the CBC poll analyst Éric Grenier points out that a little Bernier could do a LOT of damage.
The CBC's Poll Tracker, which uses an average of polls to make seat projections, currently gives the Liberals a 48 per cent chance of winning a majority government if an election were held today — a coin flip. But take two points away from the Conservatives and give that to a hypothetical Bernier party, and those Liberal odds increase to 65 per cent, or about two in three.
Increase that Bernier drain to five percentage points and the Liberals' chances of winning a majority government increase to 81 per cent — even with less support nationwide than what was achieved in the 2015 federal election.
And not when other polls show that the Cons aren't winning, they're losing...
And that's before the Bernier effect kicks in.
But what really showed Canadians what the Scheer/Harper Party stands for, is the way convention delegates voted overwhelmingly to put abortion back on the agenda.
Abortion is back on the Conservatives' agenda. Tory delegates will be asked Saturday to weigh in on whether the party should scrap wording in its policy book that says "a Conservative government would not support any legislation to regulate abortion."
No doubt to please their depraved religious fanatic of a leader....
And as if that wasn't bad enough, then there was the way Hamish Marshall, the Con's campaign manager, couldn't stay away from his friends at the hate mongering Rebel.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s national campaign manager was seen speaking with members of Rebel Media outside of the party’s convention in Halifax, even though the far-right website is barred from covering the event for being an “activist” group.
Which should tell Canadians all they need to know about the kind of government the Cons would be if they ever got elected.
Luckily there is now very little chance of that.
Scheer and his gang of bigots have been mortally wounded by one of their own.
And if we are ruthless and show them no mercy.
We should soon be able to finish them off once and for all..
