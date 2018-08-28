Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Donald Trump, NAFTA, and the Shame of Andrew Scheer
Donald Trump has been busy recently, lowering, then raising, then lowering the American flag over the White House.
President Trump, under enormous public and private pressure, finally issued a proclamation of praise for Mr. McCain on Monday afternoon, two days after the senator’s death, and ordered the flag to be flown at half-staff seemingly in the only place it wasn’t already, the presidential complex.
Which has only made him look even more cowardly and more classless, if that's possible.
But now it seems the desperate Trump wants OUR country to raise a flag, a white one.
After he struck a deal with Mexico and is now threatening to freeze out Canada.
President Trump on Monday said the United States and Mexico had reached agreement to revise key portions of the North American Free Trade Agreement and would finalize it within days, suggesting he was ready to jettison Canada from the trilateral trade pact if the country did not get on board quickly.
Only to run into a wall of resistance from American business leaders.
“Because of the massive amount of movement of goods between the three countries and the integration of operations which make manufacturing in our country more competitive, it is imperative that a trilateral agreement be inked,” Jay Timmons, president and chief executive of the National Association of Manufacturers, said in a statement.
And lawmakers in the Congress.
Any agreement that doesn’t involve Canada is likely to face legal challenges and intense opposition from Congress, which had granted the Trump administration authority to renegotiate Nafta as a trilateral deal.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin G. Hatch, a Republican from Utah, said in a statement that improving Nafta would help American businesses, manufacturers and farmers but that a bilateral deal was not the answer. “To achieve that goal, a final agreement should include Canada,” he said.
But despite all of the above, and the need for Canadians to show a united front in the face of this new threat, the ghastly Andrew Scheer just couldn't help himself...
And is betraying his country. Again.
Please note the word "failure" that the slimy Hamish Marshall insists be used in every Con attack on Trudeau.
And isn't this grotesque spectacle familiar?
When the NAFTA talks began Scheer sent a delegation down to Washington to try to torpedo the talks by bringing up the case of Omar Khadr...
And this is just more of the same.
Putting the interests of his party, before the interests of his country, even though hundreds of thousands of jobs hang in the balance.
We've seen this shabby show before...
And it should sicken every decent Canadian.
Andrew Scheer should be ashamed of himself.
And here's to Chrystia Freeland and Justin Trudeau...
And all those on Team Canada.
Who have been working so hard, and standing so proud.
Defending our country from those who would destroy it.
Down with the Con traitors.
Go Canada go !!!
