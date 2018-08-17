Friday, August 17, 2018
The Con Convention and the Madness of Michelle Rempel
As you can imagine, Andrew Scheer is looking a little beleaguered. Like a man on the edge of a cliff, or a nervous breakdown.
But then who can blame him? His big shiny Con convention is now less than a week away, and it's all going horribly wrong.
Maxime Bernier is making him look like a wimp. He just won't shut up.
Scheer is too cowardly to fire him.
And now to make matters even worse, it looks a lot like the Con clown Michelle Rempel may have finally gone over the deep end.
And is also threatening turn the Con convention into third-rate version of the Thunderdrome.
It all started when the Canadian Press decided to give Scheer's claim that the border issue was a "crisis" the Baloney Meter Test.
And he failed miserably.
Given the facts and the views of the experts, while there's little doubt the situation poses a political and policy challenge for both Ottawa and the affected provinces, Scheer's contention of a "crisis" rates a ranking of "full of baloney."
Which was bad enough since Scheer and his filthy racist Cons have been peddling that lie for over a year.
But then came the really bizarre part.
An enraged Rempel refused to accept the result, and accused the fact checkers of being part of some kind of sinister government conspiracy.
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel has a problem with fact-checking – namely, she thinks fact-checking is used as a “spin tool” against Conservatives.
In the latest bozo eruption from Andrew Scheer’s Conservative caucus this week, the federal immigration critic accused the Canadian Press’ “Baloney Meter” feature of being controlled by “Trudeau’s top henchman” in the Prime Minister’s Office.
And yes, this is scary stuff.
It seems Rempel, who even sounds like Trump, really does believe that the venerable Canadian Press is Justin Trudeau's propaganda tool.
And all I can say is, she's been heading for Crazyville for a long time...
And now she's finally arrived...
And I for one have seen seen enough.
Rempel needs to seek help as soon as possible.
And Trudeau is right, the Cons are still the Harper Party.
Asked about Bernier's condemnation of the Liberals for embracing ever more diversity, Trudeau said the Conservative Party "hasn't changed much since the time of Stephen Harper."
"They still look at the politics of division as a way of drawing political advantage, by pitting Canadians against each other," Trudeau told reporters at an event in Saint-Eustache, Que.
Harper made them in his image, and now they are all as rotten as him...
Or just as cowardly...
And whatever this Con cult has become, it's clearly unfit to ever govern this country.
Welcome to Canada's nightmare.
Welcome to the Con convention...
