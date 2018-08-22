Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Justin Trudeau, the Con Media, and the Bigots
It seemed like a no brainer to me. Justin Trudeau is heckled by the anti-immigration white supremacist bigot Diane Blain.
He tells her firmly but politely that racism has no place in Canada.
Only to be accused by Andrew Scheer of using "vile personal insults" to "shut down legitimate criticism of his government."
And, if that wasn't enough, of doing more more to divide Canadians than anybody ever has.
I thought that even our grubby Con media would be able to tell who was standing up for our values, and who was playing cheap politics.
But sadly I was wrong.
For here is the CBC's Neil Macdonald, not only rising to the defence of the bigot Maxime Bernier, but also accusing Trudeau of bullying the poor little bigot Blain.
I don't know if the woman at the political rally in Quebec on Thursday — the one who shouted questions at him about the costs of accepting "illegal immigrants" — is a person of good will, but she surely did not deserve the brusque bullying treatment she received from the prime minister.
And without even mentioning Blain's background, either because he didn't know it or didn't care, managing to sound more like Scheer than Scheer himself.
It is the Liberal way. If you don't agree with us, we'll smile and explain our policies more slowly, and if after that you still disagree, well, you're a climate change denier, or a racist, or an ideologue not worth the effort of engagement.
When in fact anybody who saw the video of what happened knows that this is one loud, ugly, hate monger...
Who wasn't there to ask questions, but simply to provoke.
And it's Scheer who deserves to be criticized for hitching his wagon to a far-right extremist.
According to her social media activity, Blain not only appears to hold racist views but is connected with a number of far-right extremist groups, including groups called the Front Patriotique du Québec and Storm Alliance.
Who wasn't there alone.
According to Le Troupeau and independently verified by PressProgress, multiple members of far-right groups were in the crowd during the Prime Minister’s speech last week – researchers suggest it was a coordinated effort to disrupt the event.
The real scandal is why all those extremists, some of whom have called for Trudeau to be shot, or the staging of a fake terrorist attack, were allowed so close to the Prime Minister.
And why Andrew Scheer is being allowed to confuse free speech with hate speech.
Bernie Farber, chair of a newly-formed non-profit organization the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, warned Scheer away from defending the rights of those linked to groups with neo-Nazi and white supremacist ties.
“This has got nothing to do with free speech — she was engaging in hate speech, that’s what this is all about,” Farber said.
“I think Mr. Scheer should be careful of who he chooses as a champion for free speech. You don’t want to choose the alt-right, you don’t want to choose white supremacists and white nationalists and anti-immigration racists as your flag-bearer for free speech.”
For if Scheer is allowed to get away with that, the next election won't only be the dirtiest election in Canadian history, it could also set this country on fire...
We have seen how the bestial Cons tried to do that in the last election campaign.
It was the ugliest thing I have ever seen.
And it must never be allowed to happen again...
