Friday, August 10, 2018
Is Donald Trump Encouraging The Saudis To Attack Canada?
It's now been four days since the clown prince of Saudi Arabia launched a deranged assault against Canada.
Trying to damage our economy, our schools, and our hospitals.
But still the grubby Con Andrew Scheer is remaining silent and refusing to defend our country.
But while his motives are only too obvious, Michael Harris wonders whether there is an orange elephant in the room.
And whether Donald Trump is using the Saudis to try to get back at Justin Trudeau.
One thing the world has learned about Trump is that he is a master of payback. He has reminded people ad nauseum that when someone hits him, he hits them back tenfold. People like Sen. John McCain, journalist Jim Acosta, and a host of politicians stretching from Hillary Clinton on the Left, to his own Congressional leadership on the Right have all had the treatment.
So why not Trudeau?
Did our prime minister's refusal to kowtow to Trump at the G7 summit enrage the tiny orange beast?
Think back to the disastrous G7 meeting hosted by Canada in Quebec City. For daring to say that Canada wouldn’t be “pushed around” on the tariff issue, Trudeau was demonized by Team Trump. The Canadian PM was a “backstabber” and a “weak” leader. Trump was so furious at Trudeau that he subsequently removed his signature from the communique which he had signed at the end of the Quebec summit.
Could he now be trying to soften up Canada's NAFTA negotiating position?
Beyond the joys of revenge, which Trump clearly revels in, the halting of all international trade between Canada and Saudi Arabia might have a practical benefit for the president. With NAFTA still under negotiation, Trump might believe that the Saudi’s economic punishment of Canada could soften up Trudeau to make a deal.
Who knows, I suppose anything is possible.
Although one does have to wonder whether even the treasonous Andrew Scheer is capable of serving two masters at the same time...
And of course the really bad news for Scheer is that the Saudi attack on Canada is a political gift for the Liberals.
Though they would never say so out loud, on some level Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland must regard Saudi Arabia’s imposition of sanctions and punishments on Canada as a gift.
The Saudi attack, despite being a time-consuming annoyance at an inconvenient moment, allows them to do something that no Canadian government could have done on its own: distance this country from an overly friendly relationship with a regime whose conduct, interests and regional influence are contradictory to democratic values.
Once it might have been hard to cut ourselves loose from the unhealthy relationship with the Saudi barbarians, that Stephen Harper got us into...
But not any longer.
The clown prince, the monstrous Trump, and the shabby traitor Andrew Scheer have unwittingly given Justin Trudeau a big boost.
It seems that that fortune favours the brave AND the decent.
And aren't we lucky to have a real Canadian prime minister?
To defend our country and its values...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Just the sight of Harper reminds how far we have come since that hideous nightmare. And reading about how John Baird is blaming our government rather than the Saudis is enough to make me vomit.Scheer is just following in the footsteps of the ugly Cons who came before him.ReplyDelete