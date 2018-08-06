The Incredible Mediocrity of the Con Clown Andrew Scheer

For a long time Andrew Scheer has been able to hide in plain sight. Hide behind his creepy smile.
He rarely gives any interviews. He deleted his platform the day he became Con leader, and all we ever see him doing is attacking Justin Trudeau, day after day after day.
So it's hard to take the real measure of the man.
We know he is a religious fanatic, an alt-right sympathizer, and that he is now trying to whip up racist feelings over the border issue, for crass political purposes.
But every now and then he reveals his inner mediocrity.
And it's both terrifying, and hilarious...
For here he is, the man who spends almost all his time attacking the government's plan for a carbon tax, being asked to explain his plan to fight climate change.
And failing miserably.
Will a Conservative carbon plan commit to meeting the targets set out in the Paris Agreement? We ask leader @AndrewScheer #pnpcbc #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/pTXXpbWqty— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) August 3, 2018
For nobody can be sure after that interview that the Cons will ever have a plan, and Scheer seems to think climate change is a joke.
Beaming like a Cheshire cat, even as the planet burns...
And what makes all of this even more depressing, is the way our equally mediocre MSM lets him get away with being an empty vessel.
Like John Ibbitson does, when he wonders whether Scheer's chances of replacing Trudeau will be hurt by his failure to define himself politically.
The former speaker of the House of Commons remains an enigma, a ubiquitous smile masking sometimes harsh rhetoric. The Liberals try to demonize him as Canada’s equivalent of populist U.S. President Donald Trump (which seems a bit much) or Stephen Harper 2.0 (although, is that such a bad thing?). Does Mr. Scheer’s inability or unwillingness to define himself politically hurt him with voters?
And concludes that they won't.
And worse when discussing the border issue, Ibbitson seems blind to what Scheer, and his ghastly ex-Rebel campaign manager Hamish Marshall, are doing to inflame the situation.
One file on which the Conservatives must be very careful is refugee claimants. The Official Opposition can and should hold the government to account.
But if people of goodwill ever conclude that Mr. Scheer is leading a party that stokes intolerance, he will contaminate the Conservative brand for a generation.
As if turning this photo...
Into this brutish attack ad...
Isn't more than enough evidence to convince Ibbitson that the Cons are stoking intolerance, are acting like scummy racists, and are unfit to lead this country.
As I said, it's depressing.
But the good news is that the next election campaign will begin soon, and Andrew Scheer will no longer be able to hide behind his creepy smile...
He will be revealed as he really is, an ugly hate mongering monster more Trumpling than Canadian.
Justin Trudeau's decency will finish Scheer off.
And down the memory hole him and his Cons will go...
No comments:
Post a Comment