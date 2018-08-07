Tuesday, August 07, 2018
The Day Saudi Arabia Declared War on Canada
I was relaxing in the little park next to the marine police station, on the last day of a long sweltering weekend, when Callum came running up with the shocking news.
Mohammed bin Salman aka MBS, the perfumed crown prince of the barbaric Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, had declared war on Canada for not showing him enough respect.
And not only was he now trying to bully us into submission.
Saudi Arabia lashed out at Canada on Monday for criticizing the recent arrests of Saudi rights activists, and threatened to break off trade with other Western countries if they too spoke out about political repression in the kingdom.
Some of his agitated supporters appeared to be threatening a 911-style attack on MY neighbourhood !!!!!!
So needlessly to say I was not amused eh?
And I didn't find this apology too convincing or reassuring.
After social media users pointed out the threatening nature of the photo, Infographic KSA deleted the tweet and posted an apology.
"The aircraft was intended to symbolize the return of the ambassador," read the tweet. "We realize this was not clear and any other meaning was unintentional."
Not when it's coming from those living in the nexus of terrorism, and the plane bringing the ambassador home looks like its going to land on the CN tower...or in my bedroom.
And this sounds like a threat Vito Corleone, as played by Marlon Brandon, might have made:
As the Arabic saying goes: He who interferes with what doesn't concern him, finds what doesn't please him.
Before leaving a horses's head at the end of my bed.
So I was very happy to see Chrystia Freeland basically tell the Saudi misogynists and head choppers to stuff it.
“Canada will always stand up for the protection of human rights, including women’s rights and freedom of expression around the world,” she said. “We will never hesitate to promote these values and we believe that this dialogue is critical to international diplomacy.”
Especially since I feel it's the Saudis who should be apologizing for their barbaric behaviour, including the imprisonment and torture of Raif Badawi.
The blogger and peaceful human rights activist who never should have been imprisoned let alone flogged, and should be released tomorrow.
But at least this sorry episode should allow us to erase yet another chapter of Stephen Harper's foul legacy.
And hopefully lead to the cancellation of the deal he roped us into to supply the Saudi barbarians with armoured cars.
It's too bad we can't count on the support of Donald Trump, since as we know he's a big fan of the Saudis and their billions...
And I wouldn't be surprised if the Con clown Andrew Scheer sides with the Saudi government just like he sided with the Indian government in his desperate and never ending attempt to destroy Justin Trudeau.
But judging from the comments in the New York Times, I think Trudeau and and the rest of us have a lot of friends on the other side of the border:
And probably all over the world.
So while we shouldn't let those compliments go to our heads, for we are only doing what all countries should be doing; standing up for human rights.
I think we can be proud of our government, and the way our prime minister is always standing up for the human rights of all people.
As he was doing at the Pride parade on Sunday in Vancouver...
And if the Saudis don't like that too bad.
Hell, or Saudi Arabia, will freeze over, before this country surrenders to barbaric bullies like them.
You know, I made this little video a few years ago during the ghastly Harper years, to let him and his Cons know that we don't do surrender...
And that still means no surrender now, and no surrender ever.
Down with the Saudi bullies, long live Canada.
And of course, free Raif Badawi tomorrow...
Labels: Canada, fascism, Raif Badawi, religious criminals, Saudi Arabia
