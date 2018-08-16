Thursday, August 16, 2018
The Day The Media Struck Back At Donald Trump
As we all know Donald Trump is growing more unhinged with every passing day. And has been stepping up his deranged attacks on the media.
Like this one he tweeted or excreted early this morning.
In his never ending attempt to try to get the media to give him the coverage he believes he deserves.
And the love expects from his employees.
Even though he sometimes calls his former employees dogs.
And when people like the former CIA director John O. Brennan call him out...
Trump strips him of his security clearance for no good reason.
And the good news?
Hundreds of newspapers big and small have faded together to fight back.
Answering a call last week from The Boston Globe, The Times is joining hundreds of newspapers, from large metro-area dailies to small local weeklies, to remind readers of the value of America’s free press. These editorials, some of which we’ve excerpted, together affirm a fundamental American institution.
Support them if you can, help spread the word.
Let Trump know that they are not alone,
Until the day the beast is defeated, and sent to the place where he belongs...
A free press is also one that isn't forced to bow to the whims of corporate masterhood. Oligopolies like Sinclair, Tronc, the Murdoch monster, the Koch Kleptokrat Klan, and Canada's Postmedia swill farm (which ended up "trickling down" into the national broadcaster) cannot in good faith be considered truly free. But it's only thanks to conservatives that the free press has been reduced to little more than a mouthpiece for the C-suite, the war machine and the old (white) boys' power network. Add the disingenuous "libertarian" hive mind of Silicon Valley that prioritizes ad revenue over human decency (and hides behind the thin shield of "free speech" even for outright liars and white-nationalist terrorism-enablers like Alex Jones and Ezra Levant) to that list.ReplyDelete
To borrow a line from Peter Parker's uncle Ben, with great freedom comes great responsibility. Unfortunately, since "corporate responsibility" is the oxymoron of the century, more must be done to not only protect the press from the fascist tyrants holding all forms of "executive office." That goes for Trump, for Putin, and for Rupert Murdoch and Paul Godfrey as well.