Thursday, August 30, 2018
Why Do Andrew Scheer's Cons Hate Canada So Much?
I have no idea why Andrew Scheer hates Canada so much. Or why can't put the interests of his country before those of his party.
Or why he tries so hard to debase and destroy his opponents.
That's something only a psychiatrist, or since he's a religious fanatic, only a minister can answer.
But that he does hate this country there can be no doubt.
For this is just the latest example.
Can you believe it?
At a time when our negotiating team in Washington is in a heroic struggle to defend our country's interests from the monstrous Donald Trump, Scheer is acting like Trump's lapdog.
And he isn't the only Con who seems to be cheering for Trump.
So is the grotesque dick head Pierre Poilievre...
And if you though that tweet was bad, this one is so dishonest...
It's practically pornographic...
And all of this despite the fact that trade experts say our negotiators are doing a pretty good job.
"Have they made mistakes? I'm sure they have," said Gordon Ritchie, a former Canadian trade ambassador and the deputy chief negotiator of the 1988 Canada-U.S. free-trade agreement. "But by and large, I would say they've done exactly what I would have wanted them to do.
"I think they played it very cool."
And here's the best part.
It seems that Scheer is starting to realize his mistake, and the damage he's done to himself by looking like a lapdog or a traitor.
For this is his latest tweet:
And never has he looked so weak, more dishonest or more like a Con clown..,
Growing more desperate by the day.
And going absolutely nowhere...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con scum, Con traitors, NAFTA, Pierre Poilievre
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment