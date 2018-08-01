Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Doug Ford and the Con War on the Poor
I knew it wouldn't take long for Doug Ford to start breaking his promises.
Just as long as it took for that Con clown to realize that thanks to scrapping the provinces cap and trade program, he had no money to pay for them.
Or understand that running a small label factory isn't the same as running Canada's biggest province.
But did he really have to break his first promise on the backs of the poor?
For this isn't just cruel, it's cowardly and disgusting.
Ontario’s new Progressive Conservative government is rolling back social-assistance changes put in place by the former Liberal government, announcing reductions to planned increases in rates and the cancellation of a pilot project to establish a basic income for recipients.
And dashing the hopes of the poor, and stealing their food money, is as low as you can go, and absolutely unforgivable.
Every morning, Dave Cherkewski wakes up and shuffles to the fridge in his Beasley apartment, where he's faced with a symbol of his newfound agency — fruit smoothies.
This is one of life's little comforts for Cherkewski. He's lived in poverty for about 10 years, ever since depression and anxiety yanked him from his career. Cherkewski is used to eating from the bargain bin. For him, he said, a smoothie "is a luxury."
And should be condemned by all decent Canadians.
But then who can be surprised when Ford's ridiculous slogan "For the People" couldn't be more fraudulent?
Who will be surprised when the grubby so called Ford Nation will sooner or later be known as Sucker Nation?
And who can be surprised that the Harperite cult that is running his government is trying to brainwash us with a taxpayer funded propaganda channel.
Just like the one Stephen Harper used to have...
While trying to muzzle reporters just like Great Fallen Leader's flunkies used to do.
The launch of the social media account comes on the same day journalists questioned Ford government communications staff over behaviour during news conferences. On Tuesday, during a media availability with Lisa Macleod, Ontario’s minister of children, community and social services, PC staff began clapping in unison to drown out reporters after only a few had put their questions to the minister.
In a manner that can only be described as fascist.
And the behaviour of Ford and his Cons in Question Period yesterday can only be described as the actions of a would be tinpot dictator.
I was just noticing all the civilized touches in the Ontario legislature when it stopped being civilized...
That set Ford off. “You’re disgusting! You’re disgusting! Racist!” he shouted. And, incongruously, “Make sure the Toronto Star writes about that!”
For the rest of question period, every time a New Democrat asked a question, Smith said no government minister would answer it.
A rube would be dictator drunk with power, who can't conceal his contempt for democracy.
And as for his shameful stooges who are either too morally corrupt, or too afraid to say or do anything to restrain Ford, they will one day be asked to explain their actions, and be found wanting.
Thirteen incumbent MPPs supported Christine Elliott’s candidacy, five backed Caroline Mulroney, and two endorsed Ford. Most of his caucus and a good part of the government’s staff are still trying to figure him out. But so far, when the chips are down and in truly weird circumstances, they’re backing him. Make of that what you will.
Asked to explain why they remained silent, when their mini Trump and would be dictator ended the war on climate change, showed his contempt for democracy, threatened the lives of bullied LGBT children.
And was clearly unfit to lead any kind of Canadian government.
It's a frightening situation, for who knows what that political ape might do next?
But there is a silver lining.
For if Ford is already going off the rails after only a few weeks, already waging war on the most vulnerable people in Canada, and already acting like a bully and a maniac, Justin Trudeau is going to have him for dinner.
Ford will help hand Trudeau another massive majority.
While almost certainly finishing off Andrew Scheer.
So yes, it will be a scary story. Especially when Ford starts mutilating medicare.
But the damage to the Con brand will be fatal.
The beast will be brought down.
And it will have a happy ending...
