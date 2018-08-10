Is Doug Ford Already Going Over the Deep End?

As I'm sure you know, I never believed that Doug Ford was anywhere near qualified to be the Premier of Ontario.
And I always knew it was only a matter of time before his inner ape emerged..
But who knew he'd be riding the crazy train so soon?
For this is KRAAAZY.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford sidestepped a question about his government's decision to cancel a basic income pilot project by accusing an NDP MPP of making a threat to hurl an explosive in Queen's Park on Thursday.
"We have one of the members from Essex just tell us he's going to throw a landmine and blow this place up," Ford said. "I think the cheese has slipped off the cracker with this guy."
An NDP member asks if the Premier might tell the poor people whose chance for a better life he is stealing when they won't be getting anymore money, and the Fordzilla starts shouting about bombs and the cheese that slipped off the cracker?
It's disturbing stuff, but then Ford is feeling the strain.
He still can't quite believe he's really the Premier of Ontario.
And no doubt he must be tormented by the memory of his brother Robbie, and what happened to him...
In a memoir written two years ago Dougie had some harsh words to say about what alcohol, that he called "Devil juice," had done to his brother.
But of course that was then, and this is now...
Now he's out there flogging cheap booze to anyone who will drink it.
Even if it isn't THAT cheap.
But what's even more troubling about this beerhall mentality is the way the Ford's Cons have been trying to muzzle the media.
By drowning out their questions.
The clappers are back. Instead of working at their desks, staffers pack the room at Ford’s announcement and applaud to drown out reporters once Ford’s press sec announces no more Qs allowed, despite a line pic.twitter.com/QdT6fcAZFB— Meagan Fitzpatrick (@fitzpatrick_m) August 9, 2018
And then running for cover.
Tried getting answers from political staffers who “clap out” media after questions are cut off. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/j9GdDjfiry— Cynthia Mulligan (@CityCynthia) August 9, 2018
So who are these Con staffers who are trying to strangle Ontario's democracy?
And don't they remind you of the so-called "boys (and girls) in short pants" who infested the Harper PMO?
The good news is that they may be about to be named and shamed...
i wonder whether it's time to name, shame, and embarrass the political staffers who debase themselves by behaving in this unprecedentedly unprofessional way at government news conferences. shame on all of you. #onpoli https://t.co/eRwM2G0eHf— Steve Paikin (@spaikin) August 9, 2018
And when we put those names through our data base we should be able to get a pretty good idea who is really running the Ford regime.
Because trust me, it's not Dougie.
And when he realizes that he's just a puppet in a much larger plan to change Canada beyond recognition, it's going to get ugly, and even crazier...
Doug Ford was always unfit to be the Premier of Ontario.
The stress will prove too much for him.
We'll make sure of that.
And with a little luck he should destroy himself...
