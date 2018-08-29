Andrew Scheer and the Party of One

When Maxime Bernier announced he was quitting the Con party, Andrew Scheer tried to downplay the defection.
And along with many others heaped scorn on Bernier's "Party of One."
But not any longer.
Now Scheer and his Rebel campaign manager Hamish Marshall appear to be panicking.
And are demanding that Bernier not use their party membership list.
The Conservative Party machinery isn't letting rogue MP Maxime Bernier leave with any party favours. The Tories' lawyers sent Bernier a letter Tuesday warning him not to use any party member lists — a valuable tool for fundraising and speaking directly to activists — now that he's left the party.
And who can blame them eh?
As a recent Abacus poll suggested, a lot of Cons don't think much of their party...
And I'm sure the latest Nanos poll will only make them feel even worse.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 38.8 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 34.4 per cent, the NDP at 16.5 percent, the BQ at 2.9 per cent and the Greens at 6.3 per cent.
For it was taken before the full impact of the Bernier defection had a chance to be measured. So who knows where the Cons are heading now.
But you can be sure it's DOWN not up.
And of course for the creepy Scheer this must really hurt.
Nanos tracking has Trudeau as the preferred choice as PM at 40.1 per cent of Canadians followed by Scheer (25.4%), Singh (7.7%) and May (5.2%). Twenty per cent of Canadians were unsure whom they preferred.
But it can hardly come as a surprise. Not after the Con convention.
Where Scheer claimed that more and more Canadians want Trudeau gone...
August 27, 2018
Only to be caught lying. Again.
And the most pathetic thing is when Scheer and his wife closed the convention, the Cons tried to make it look like a big success...
When in fact hardly anybody stuck around to hear what they had to say...
And the room emptied as quickly as a movie theatre after somebody yells "FIRE!!!"
Or in this case "BORING!!!!"
No wonder the Cons are panicking.
And the really good news?
The
