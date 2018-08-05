Doug Ford and the Nightmare In A Beer Garden

It's starting to resemble a nightmare in a beer garden, with Doug Ford already looking like one of the worst Premiers Ontario has ever known.
He has ended the fight against climate change, even as the province is hit by record temperatures.
He has halved the size of Toronto's City Council without any consultation. He has slashed funding for the poor and the mentally ill.
He is cancelling badly needed school repairs, and threatening the lives of LGBT children as only a coward could.
But the beast would like you to forget all that and focus instead on this.
His plan to bring back buck a beer.
Happy International Beer Day! As promised, buck-a-beer is coming soon to Ontario, which will be great for beer fans and breweries across our province. I hope everyone enjoys the long weekend responsibly with your beverage of choice. #InternationalBeerDay #BuckABeer #onpoli pic.twitter.com/8gr7kgaZLT— Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 3, 2018
For he has no money for poor people, but he will subsidize breweries that bring down their prices.
A source with knowledge of the plan says the Progressive Conservative government is expected to announce Tuesday that it will lower the minimum price of a bottle or can of beer to $1 from $1.25 by the September holiday weekend.
The government is hoping to get brewers on board by launching what it calls a "buck-a-beer challenge" with incentives for those who cut prices to $1, the source said.
And he will encourage Ontarians to booze it up, even if some experts are dubious and wonder what Ford's people will be drinking...
"I don't think it can be done in 2018 but some brewers may think it can be done and I'd be interested to see what's actually in the product that they're selling at that price," he said. "It can't be very good, let me put it that way."
But the bestial Ford will play politics with the lives of people who use other dangerous drugs...
By wasting time and money on a review of supervised injection sites.
After question period on Thursday, Ontario's health minister was asked about the review her ministry is conducting into supervised injection sites.
"We want to speak with the experts — those in favour — and there are some people who are against them," Christine Elliott told CBC News.
"There may be some clinical evidence against it as well; that's why we're conducting the investigation and the review of the evidence."
Even though the evidence was in long ago, and experts say the minister won't find what she is looking for.
That's because there isn't any scientific evidence that shows supervised injection sites are harmful. There is overwhelming evidence in scientific literature that show they do the opposite: they save lives, help prevent infectious diseases and connect those struggling with addiction with the services they need to get help.
More delays will only cost even more lives.
In 2017, 1,200 people died of an overdose in Ontario. In cities like Toronto, the problem is getting dramatically worse: 303 people died from overdoses last year. That's an increase of more than 60 per cent from the previous year, and a roughly 120 per cent increase from 2015.
And Ford's slogan "For the People" will be nothing but a bloody farce.
Until the day he is charged with second degree murder.
And sent to the place where he belongs...
You couldn't make this stuff up!ReplyDelete
I'm wondering, would it be in bad taste to show clips of his late bro Rob littering beer empties as he was DRIVING, before he went on that day to use harder versions of that and other substances...
I have nothing against hoisting a beer or two, but that was anything but responsible use; it was multiple addiction (polytoxicomanie in French).
And Doug wants beer to be exempt from normal inflationary pressures. Meaning it could contain many dubious ingredients. Many people have died from adulterated bevvies in recent years, in India, in Russia and many other places, as being on a buzz means they ignore warning symptoms...