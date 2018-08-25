Saturday, August 25, 2018
Why Is Donald Trump Trying To Sound Like A Gangster?
As I said in a recent post, this is the kind of place I'd like to see Donald Trump end up in one day.
Just slightly smaller, and without those hot pinups of Putin.
So I was amazed to hear that Trump has started to talk like a gangster, as if he knew the jig was up, knew he was heading for the Big House.
And is now living in a fantasy world, where he's Boss Trump trying to stop members of his crime family from flipping and squealing.
While channelling the ghost of the dead mob leader John Gotti.
For much of the 1980s and 1990s, “the Dapper Don” and “the Donald” vied for supremacy on the front pages of New York’s tabloids. The don, John J. Gotti, died in a federal prison in 2002, while Donald J. Trump went on to be president of the United States.
Now, as Mr. Trump faces his own mushrooming legal troubles, he has taken to using a vocabulary that sounds uncannily like that of Mr. Gotti and his fellow mobsters in the waning days of organized crime.
The Times even has a little quiz, where you get to decide who said it Trump or Gotti?
And if that wasn't disturbing enough, now we have the NRA's ghastly flak Dana Loesch complaining that Trump is being treated as unfairly as Al Capone.
“They’re trying to Al Capone the president. I mean, you remember. Capone didn’t go down for murder. Elliot Ness didn’t put him in for murder. He went in for tax fraud. Prosecutors didn’t care how he went down as long as he went down. The same goes for Democrats. Whatever avenue is needed to bring down the president, they’ll take it.”
And really, what can you say about that? Except God bless America, and God help us all.
But there is some good news.
Trump is only acting this way because he's desperate...
And there are some signs that the Orange Oaf may have finally reached the beginning of the end.
Some signs of hope.
There seems now a sense that this dark chapter in American history might pass. At moments this long and disturbing period has felt inescapable, and the rule of law impotent, in its ability to hold someone like Donald Trump accountable. People have suffered, our bedrock principles seemed endangered, our institutions appeared to have failed. But there is hope now that, like a city having been consumed by flood, the waters will eventually recede
The Truth is slowly killing Trump.
The choices are clear and, at long last, the moment of decision is quickly arriving. Every new day now seems to carry with it overwhelming evidence that Donald Trump has not only committed high crimes but has actively worked to cover them up. Collusion, obstruction of justice, campaign finance violations. Possibly an entire world of criminal activity we haven’t even discovered yet. He has continually disgraced the office of the presidency, and with it the United States.
There’s no denying it now.
There’s no hiding from reality.
He should not be President.
And as Jim Carrey suggests, today he may be swaggering around like a mobster.
But sooner or later he'll be toast...
Labels: Dana Loesch, Donald Trump, John Gotti, NRA, The Rise and Fall of the Orange Oaf, Trump Crime Family
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment