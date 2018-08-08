Wednesday, August 08, 2018
The Saudi Assault and the Silence of the Traitors
It's been almost two days since the perfumed prince of the barbarous kingdom of Saudi Arabia, launched an insane assault on Canada for having had the nerve to stand up for human rights.
But strangely enough Con leader Andrew Scheer has yet to stand up for Canada, or say a word about the Saudi offensive.
Or maybe not so strangely, since he's not exactly a human rights champion himself.
But it does raise the disturbing question, whose side is he on?
For in his never ending attempt to destroy Justin Trudeau he has sided with our enemies more than once.
When the NAFTA negotiations got underway he tried to sabotage them, by reminding Donald Trump of Justin Trudeau's human right's credentials.
Even though that could have cost Canada hundreds of thousands of jobs.
During Trudeau's trip to India, he sided with the Hindu extremist government of Narendra Modi in a shameful manner.
Only to be played like a fiddle by the Indian security services, and revealed to be nothing less than a traitor in our midst.
But sadly Scheer is not the only political leader betraying our country.
For so is his friend Trump and other so-called allies like Theresa May who are doing their best not to upset Mohammed bin Salman.
For crass financial reasons.
So Canada finds itself somewhat isolated, and fighting the perfumed prince all by itself.
Which is really disappointing and annoying...
But here's the good news.
We can handle whatever the Saudis throw at us...
We will not be intimidated, and the truth will win out.
It's not every day a country gets a chance to stand up on the world stage for the rights of women and gay people, and all the others brutally oppressed in that barbarous kingdom.
As the Washington Post reminds us, this tweet was entirely justified.
And if we're not looking away, others shouldn't either.
What Ms. Freeland and Canada correctly understand is that human rights and basic liberty are universal values, not the property of kings and dictators to arbitrarily grant and remove on a whim. Saudi Arabia’s long-standing practice of denying basic rights to citizens, especially women — and its particularly cruel treatment of some dissidents, such as the public lashes meted out to Mr. Badawi — are matters of legitimate concern to all democracies and free societies.
Every leading democracy — let’s start with the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations — should retweet Ms. Freeland’s post about the imprisoned Badawis. Basic rights are everybody’s business.
So if our cowardly allies don't dare stand up to the perfumed prince, then we'll just have to take him on alone.
And if Andrew Scheer refuses to stand with his own people, he too should be called a coward. Or a scummy serial traitor whose name will live in infamy forever.
You know, we Canadians are a peaceful people, and sometimes too polite.
But we don't let anyone push us around.
We know how to fight.
And if we have to fight we will...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con traitors, human rights, Mohammed bin Salman, My Beautiful Canada, Saudi Arabia
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
This is Trudeau's Diefenbaker moment.ReplyDelete
Scheer, like his puppeteer Harper, has schit all over the man's legacy. While at the same time fostering Islamophobia at home like his fellow Brexshitter BoJo the clown.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/aug/08/tory-peer-accuses-boris-johnson-of-making-hate-more-likely
And I was finally able to get at that nonsensical Rempel thread that last night's troll posted. She blamed Trudeau for why Trump is ripping up NAFTA and accused him of "alienating" New Zealand. Does she not read Time Magazine? Wait -- no, she doesn't read, period. Trudeau "alienated" New Zealand so much that Jacinda Ardern wrote a piece for their "100 Most Influential People" issue praising him as an iconic leader of a new generation. The second time already he's appeared on the list. But never let facts get in the way of a good bullshit narrative.
The cons' complicity with these terrorists is a mirror image of the GOP. Won't be long now before Andrew Akbar travels to Riyadh and does a sword dance or puts his hands on their glowing orb. But "Bhangragate" -- yeah, shut up media stooges, you're as much of an enabling joke as CNN.
I just hope he, his family and your country stay safe and don't end up collateral damage in these madmen's proxy war.
I just saw Justin Trudeau on TV telling the Saudis to take a hike. Thank goodness we have a real leader unlike that traitor Scheer. It's disgusting to see how the old Con trolls are crawling all over the net siding with Saudi Arabia. As you said the other day they really have no decency.ReplyDelete