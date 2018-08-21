The Day Andrew Scheer Revealed His Inner Bigotry

Ever since he became Con leader, after a leadership race that reeked of corruption, Andrew Scheer has been blowing a giant dog whistle the size of a house.
Seeking to whip up hatred against Muslims, refugees, non-white immigrants for crass political purposes.
And thanks to our grubby Con media, he has somehow managed to avoid being tagged as a bigot.
But not any longer.
Not after the nasty little Con monkey flew to the defence of the ugly racist bigot Diane Blais.
The one who heckled Justin Trudeau in a bestial manner the other day.
And he put out this statement in her defence...
Which like many other Canadians I found stunning.
For if you read about Blais and the low life scumbags she hangs out with, you really have to wonder what Scheer was thinking.
Now I realize that Scheer himself has been seen hanging out with members of the sinister anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant group La Meute.
But does he really share the twisted fantasies of one of the groups his beloved Blais is said to belong to, the Front Patriotique du Québec?
If so, when can Scheer be arrested?
And if not, why is he doing what he is doing?
And I can only think of two reasons:
One, his poll numbers are slipping.
So he's desperate.
He knows bigotry is still a powerful weapon in a country full of scuzzy old Trumplings and toxic Trudeau haters who would like to make Canada
For there is more than a little Trump in him, and doesn't this sound familiar?
So he needs to get back to basics, even if he sets this country on fire.
And two, the bigoted clown Maxime Bernier has him running scared...
So he has to try to outflank him on the right before the Con convention begins.
And of course, try to smear Justin Trudeau again, by whatever means necessary.
For he is desperate, and will do anything to get his grubby hands on power.
And all I can say is good luck with that one.
Hate speech and the politics of division are creating a "dangerous path" for Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, as he vowed to steer clear of such roads and to continue calling out those who rely on "extremist" methods to make their voices heard.
For we have a real leader standing up for our country and its values. As well as others like Jagmeet Singh, and Elizabeth May.
So we don't need traitors like Scheer who would sell out those values for a handful of bigot votes...
Or a pat on the head from his Saudi friends.
As I said the other day, Canada is now under attack by the combined forces of the extreme right.
But Scheer just made a massive mistake.
He dropped his drawers, he bent over, and revealed his inner bigotry.
And that naked bigotry will help bring them all down in flames...
