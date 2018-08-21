Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Could This Be Donald Trump's Worst Day Ever?
Donald Trump is holding a rally in coal country West Virginia, and I think I can imagine what he's going to say.
"Pray for me bubbas, I'm having a really bad day."
And who can blame him?
For one is bad, but two is worse.
Michael D. Cohen, President Trump’s former fixer, made the extraordinary admission in court on Tuesday that he had arranged payments to two women at Mr. Trump’s behest to secure their silence about affairs they said they had with him.
The plea came shortly before another blow to the president: his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was convicted in his financial fraud trial in Virginia. The special counsel had built a case that Mr. Manafort hid millions of dollars in foreign accounts to evade taxes and lied to banks to obtain $20 million in loans.
So much for the witch hunt.
With Tuesday’s convictions in the criminal trial of President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, has struck another blow in his investigation: five guilty pleas, 32 indicted individuals, 187 charges revealing startling evidence of Russia’s 2016 attack on our democracy, and now the conviction of one of the top operators in the Trump campaign orbit.
Can you imagine where this might lead?
The guilty plea and Mr. Cohen’s statements in court represent a pivotal moment in the investigation into the president: a once-loyal aide admitting that he made payments at the behest of the president to shield him from politically damaging disclosures.
Or how Stormy Daniels must be feeling...
For her lawyer seems pretty pumped.
And let's not forget Trump's other lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
I wonder if he's feeling betrayed?
No wonder he was trying to make people believe that "the truth is not the truth."
But I don't think it's going to work, and neither will Trump's latest excuse.
As the New York Times says it's a case of All the President's Crooks.
Only a complete fantasist — that is, only President Trump and his cult — could continue to claim that this investigation of foreign subversion of an American election, which has already yielded dozens of other indictments and several guilty pleas, is a “hoax” or “scam” or “rigged witch hunt.”
The game is almost over.
The Trump regime is rotting from the head down.
And sooner or later the orange hog will end up in the place where he belongs....
