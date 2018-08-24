Time Magazine And The Many Covers of Donald Trump

Over the last two years Time Magazine has had many good covers of Donald Trump.
Covers that reflect the different chapters of his depraved reign.
With some real.
And some fake.
Some heartbreaking.
And some too true, too brilliant, but too shocking to print...
But although I like all of them I think I like this trilogy by the Brooklyn artist Tim O'Brien the best.
The one that begins with this one...
Continues with this one...
And ends with this latest one...
Which I think best reflects the current state of the depraved dictator.
Up to his neck in legal troubles, treading water for his political life.
TIME’s new cover: Trump is in trouble. Here's how much worse it could get https://t.co/IgjeHWr2cD pic.twitter.com/hnUc7Njbxu— TIME (@TIME) August 23, 2018
As the situation gets worse and worse.
Glug, glug, glug.
Until the happy day when Trump finally ends up in the place where he belongs...
