Sunday, August 19, 2018
The Scheer Cons and the Bernier Nightmare
As Mad Max Bernier Bernier comes back from the dead, and threatens to eat the Con convention, I can only imagine how Andrew Scheer must be feeling.
Once he might have welcomed Bernier's assault on diversity, as a way to stir up their bestial base.
So he could keep whipping up racist feelings, make Justin Trudeau look like a weakling, and keep those hate dollars coming.
But not any longer. Not when it's now even MORE obvious that he really, really, really, wants Scheer's job.
And of course, this is a nightmare.
The moment when hateful words start to have consequences.
Days after Conservative MP Maxime Bernier singled out a Winnipeg park named after a Pakistani leader in an attempt to demonstrate that multiculturalism has gone too far, the park's new sign was vandalized.
Masroor Khan, who campaigned to give the new park its name, was told Friday that the sign bearing that name — Jinnah Park — was knocked off its perch and left lying against a tree.
The moment when Canadians all over the country start to wonder whether Bernier is out of control, and why Scheer isn't doing more to restrain him.
For the last thing we need is some maniac pouring gasoline on the glowing embers of this racist summer...
For let's be clear it it has been a horror show, and we can't allow the Con hate mongers, and other bigots, toxic Trudeau haters and dirty old men, to keep on poisoning our country and its values.
But the good news is, the word is getting out: Canada's Cons are having a mini-meltdown.
Tracking the recent antics of members of the Conservative Party of Canada, you’d be forgiven for thinking that someone had spiked the water in their caucus. And not with the sort of substance that changes who you are but the sort that amplifies who you are — the sort that makes you more of yourself. For some Conservatives, that’s a very real problem.
Their masks are falling off, they can't hide who they are any longer.
The past several days have been witness to the excesses of a certain type of atavistic conservatism: suspicious of diversity, frustrated with difference, primed to lash out, angry, petty, mean.
And as you know it's not a pretty sight...
What with Scheer looking even less like a leader, and even more like a racist zombie.
During all of this, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has been missing, for the most part.
Bernier should have been shown off the pitch, but he wasn’t, calling into question whether Scheer has control of his caucus and whether he has the guts to make difficult decisions to manage his side ahead of the fall 2019 election.
A man who would take his party back to the past.
I’d like to say we’ve reached low tide for good sense in the Conservative Party. But I can’t. The 2019 federal election is approaching, and the party under Scheer has been cultivating a xenophobic throwback image, a look back to an imagined Canada that never existed and never will.
A man who hangs out with ex-Rebel scum like Hamish Marshall...
We could hop around the branches of the party family tree, but for our purposes, it’s enough to note that some of those branches are home to radical types, including Hamish Marshall, former director of the far-right Rebel Media, who is the federal campaign chair. Those sorts see the future behind them.
But is too weak and too cowardly to control Bernier.
A man who is just not ready to govern, and almost certainly never will be.
So it's not surprising that some Cons are dreaming are dreaming of the return of Stephen Harper...
For the good of the party and the country, perhaps Scheer will put his hands on the wheel and point his side in the right direction. If not, perhaps someone could persuade Harper to come back.
In fact, some are even suggesting that Bernier has been manipulated by a mysterious group of Harperites for the sole purpose of undermining Scheer's leadership, and paving the way for the return of their once Great Leader.
Do I believe that? Not really. But I suppose anything is possible.
And I can hardly wait for the Con convention to start.
For it should be a real horror show....
The Cons are the walking dead.
And they don't even know it....
