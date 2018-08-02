Thursday, August 02, 2018
Donald Trump and the QAnon Conspiracy Cult
He's on his Great MAGA tour of America, holding one large rally after the other. He lives for those moments.
But even the screams of his fanatical followers can't mask the fact the Donald Trump is slowly cracking up.
His speeches and tweets are becoming even wilder, and even more deranged.
He knows that Robert Mueller is closing in on him
And it must be driving him crazy with fear.
But what makes Trump's Great MAGA Tour of America even more bizarre, is the emergence of a deranged conspiracy cult called QAnon.
Believers in “QAnon,” as the conspiracy theory is known, were front and center at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, where Trump came to stump for Republican candidates. As the president spoke, a sign rose from the audience.
“We are Q,” it read. Another poster displayed text arranged in a “Q” pattern: “Where we go one we go all.”
Where Q is supposed to be a secret government agent trying to protect Donald Trump from his Deep State enemies.
“Q” feeds disciples, or “bakers,” scraps of intelligence, or “bread crumbs,” that they scramble to bake into an understanding of the “storm” — the community’s term, drawn from Trump’s cryptic reference last year to “the calm before the storm” — for the president’s final conquest over elites, globalists and deep-state saboteurs.
What's strange or stranger about this cult is that their leader is the most powerful man on earth.
QAnon is unusual, according to University of Miami professor Joseph Uscinski, because it offers Republicans an alternate view of the world when they already control nearly the entire government.
Usually, “conspiracy theories are for losers,” Uscinski said, “Normally you don’t expect the winning party to use them, except when they’re in trouble,” Uscinski said.
Which is encouraging. Maybe they know or sense where Trump is going...
But in the meantime, it's not hard to see where this madness could lead.
Not when Trump is inflaming his supporters, and encouraging them to go after the media.
As Jim Acosta said later: "It didn't feel like we were in America anymore."
And can you imagine how that mob might react if Mueller hits their Great Leader with an obstruction of justice charge?
It's all madness. But watch the Cons closely for they are sure to be infected.
Trump has never been so scared.
And never so dangerous...
