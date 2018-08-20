Monday, August 20, 2018
Justin Trudeau and the Right-Wing Assault on Canada
Justin Trudeau has had to deal with all kinds of crazed hecklers as he travels across the country.
There's one being removed from a town hall in Quebec City last January, with a Canadian flag defaced by a swastika.
But the way he dealt with an aggressive heckler from the far-right group Storm Alliance, while surrounded by other members of that group, had to be one of his most magnificent moments.
If only for the message he sent out at a time when fascists are on the move all over the world:
"Racism has no place in Canada."
It happened as Trudeau was addressing a small rally in rural Quebec.
A woman followed by a camera crew pushed herself through the crowd and started screaming at the Prime Minister...
The woman is Diane Blais, a rabid anti-immigration activist seen here hanging out with her bigot buddies.
And yes it was all staged, as you can see if you follow this Twitter thread.
And as you can see from this other Twitter site they were ready to go even before Blais started screeching.
Where it's clear the idea is to portray her as a gentle granny who got insulted by Trudeau, and mugged by his RCMP bodyguards.
When in fact she's just an ugly old bigot, trying to fool us into believing she's the victim instead of the aggressor.
But what's really disturbing is to see how quickly the scummy Cons are able to put together an alternate version of reality by using all kinds of fake sites and bots.
So that in the immortal words of Rudy Giuliani, the truth isn't the truth.
And how they are even prepared to use Con senators like Denise Batty Batters to help spread the Big Lie.
Because if they're doing that now, you can be sure they'll also be doing it during the election campaign, and will stop at nothing to try to lie and cheat their way back to power.
So let's be clear, the time for complacency is over.
The sinister fascists have declared war on our country and its values. Andrew Scheer and his Cons are on their side.
And this country is in big trouble.
The same thing is happening here as has happened in many countries where the right wingers first poison the political process, and then take over the government.
This is the moment the alt-right sympathizer Scheer and his Con crazies have been waiting for ever since they came to power.
And all I can say is I'm glad Justin Trudeau will be there to fight them.
For at a time when the lights are going out all over the world, and our American neighbours are teetering on the edge of autocracy, he represents our precious values well...
And is the leader best able to lead us to victory over the monstrous Cons and other fascists who would wreck this country beyond recognition.
The right-wingers have declared war on us.
We have no choice but to fight them as hard as we can.
And if you love our Canada, failure is not an option...
Labels: Con bigotry, Diane Blais, fascism, Justin Trudeau, Storm Alliance
No comments:
